Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before All-Star Break vs Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing out the first half of the 2026 season with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (61-33) have a 14.5-game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks (46-47) in the National League West.

The NL West rivals have already met twice this year — once in Los Angeles and once in Arizona. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in the opening series of the season in LA. Last month, the teams split a four-game series at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Probables

Friday, July 10: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

Ohtani is making his final start before the break on Friday, marking the completion of a full first half as a two-way player for the Dodgers.

Ohtani hasn't had any starts skipped in the first half, and is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA. He has 95 strikeouts to 26 walks and has allowed just four home runs over 85.2 innings of work.

Ohtani has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over his last four starts after allowing seven runs (five earned) over his first 10. His last dominant start came against the Diamondbacks, when he fired six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

As for Rodriguez, he's enjoyed a dominant first half, going 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and earning his first career All-Star selection.

He's faced the Dodgers twice this season, pitching a combined 11 innings while allowing just one earned run.

Saturday, July 11: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt

Yamamoto is the Dodgers' lone All-Star pitcher (not including Ohtani who's in the game as the starting designated hitter) but is unlikely to be pitching in the game itself.

However, he'll look to put a bow on his All-Star first half with another strong performance against the Diamondbacks.

Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA across 104.2 innings this season. The right-hander faced the Diamondbacks on Opening Day, allowing two runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

As for Pfaadt, he has a 4.84 ERA across 15 appearances this season, both as a starter and reliever. He made three starts before transitioning to the bullpen, and has now returned to the rotation over the last two weeks.

He pitched one inning in relief against the Dodgers last month, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks.

Sunday, July 12: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Sheehan will look to end the first half on a strong note after struggling over the last couple months.

Overall, the right-hander has a 4.91 ERA with 86 strikeouts to 25 walks over 77 innings. He especially struggled in June with a 6.00 ERA over five starts.

Sheehan has already faced the Diamondbacks twice this season. In the opening series of the season, he allowed four runs over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts. Last month in Arizona, he allowed two runs over 6.1 innings with three strikeouts.

As for Gallen, the former ace of the Diamondbacks has had a trying 2026 campaign, going 3-9 with a 6.34 ERA across 98 innings. He's given up the most earned runs in all of MLB with 69 and has just 61 strikeouts to 31 walks.

Gallen has already faced the Dodgers twice this season. He allowed four runs over four innings against the Dodgers on Opening Day, and five runs (four earned) over five innings against them last month.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks July 10-12

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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