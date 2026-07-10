Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Out, Kyle Hurt Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the Arizona Diamondbacks into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for three games in the final series before the All-Star break.

The Dodgers (61-33) have a 14.5-game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks (46-47) in the National League West. The Dodgers are the only team in the NL West with a winning record.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have already met twice this season, with LA going 5-2. They'll look to continue that momentum heading into the break.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani was supposed to take the mound for the Dodgers on Friday night for his final start before the All-Star break. However, the Dodgers announced that he's been scratched from his scheduled start and will also miss All-Star festivities due to his ongoing knee inflammation.

Ohtani will remain a designated hitter for the final three games of the first half. Then, he'll seek additional treatment on his knee rather than participate in the All-Star Game.

"Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on the mound this evening against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to continued irritation in his left knee," the team announced.

"He will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the Diamondbacks he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season."

With Ohtani not pitching, the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt will start for LA. He has a 4.55 ERA across 29.2 innings this season.

Starting for the Diamondbacks will be left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who's enjoying a career-best season this year.

Rodriguez is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA across 108 innings and was named to his first career All-Star team at 33 years old.

Rodriguez has faced the Dodgers in both series between the teams this season. In the opening series of the year, he pitched five innings while allowing just one unearned run. Last month, he allowed one earned run over six innings against LA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, 2B Dalton Rushing, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, July 10 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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