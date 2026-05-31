Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Will Smith Out, Ryan Ward Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 4-2, and then dropped Saturday's game, 4-3, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

The Dodgers appeared well on their way to a series win on Saturday before Tanner Scott gave up three runs in the eighth inning, recording his first blown save of the season.

The Dodgers haven't lost a series since they dropped two of three to the Atlanta Braves from May 8-10.

Dodgers Activate Jack Dreyer, Option Paul Gervase

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Sunday's game, activating left-handed pitcher Jack Dreyer off the injured list and optioning right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound in Sunday's series finale looking to continue his run of dominance.

Yamamoto has pitched seven innings and allowed just one run in each of his last two starts. Overall, he has a 3.09 ERA across 64 innings this year, striking out 59 while walking 13 and allowing nine home runs.

Yamamoto has only faced the Phillies once in the regular season in his career, pitching six innings while allowing one run (zero earned runs) last April. In last year's postseason, he allowed three runs over four innings against Philadelphia in the Dodgers' only loss of the National League Division Series.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter, who's struggled in his rookie season.

Painter is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA across nine starts (10 appearances) this season, striking out 40 while walking 16. He's allowed seven home runs on the year.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Ward is getting the start in left field with Alex Call on the bench. It's his first start since being called up to replace Teoscar Hernandez.

Will Smith is getting the day off, with Rushing starting behind the plate.

Additionally, Freeland is back at second base after getting Saturday's game off.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, May 31 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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