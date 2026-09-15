Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula Leading Off, Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a postseason berth with Monday's 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, they have their eyes set on clinching the National League West — and then getting one of the top two seeds in the NL playoffs.

“I mean, it’s always helpful in the sense of giving your guys a break to reset,” Roberts said of the importance of securing a first-round bye this season. “But given all the tax and where our guys are health-wise, to get that week would be huge. So we still got to play well to finish out the season to get to that point.”

The Dodgers won Monday's series opener behind seven dominant innings from Tarik Skubal and home runs by Teoscar Hernández and Kyle Tucker. On Tuesday, they'll look for more of the same.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The right-hander is in the midst of a dominant season, sporting a 2.62 ERA with 171 strikeouts over 172 innings pitched.

Yamamoto faced the Reds last week, pitching seven innings of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts.

"In October, I'm pretty sure there will be more intense games ahead of us," Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda after that game. "I'd like to take the rest of our season to maintain my condition, and then however many starts I have left, I just want to take it one at a time to help myself get ready for October."

Opposite Yamamoto will be Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder in a rematch of last Wednesday's pitching matchup.

Lowder struggled mightily in that blowout loss, allowing seven runs over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts.

Overall this season, Lowder is 6-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 119.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Josue De Paula, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, CF Hunter Feduccia, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Freeman returns to the lineup amid his knee injury while Will Smith is out. De Paula has been moved up to the leadoff spot.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 15 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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