Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Reds, With a Few Question Marks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their road trip in Cincinnati for four games against the struggling Reds.

The Dodgers and Reds met last week at Dodger Stadium, with LA sweeping the three-game set. Since, the Dodgers lost two of three to the Miami Marlins, while the Reds lost two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers are 2.5 games back of the Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the National League. They're 2.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Probables

Monday, Sept. 14: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Nick Lodolo

Skubal and Lodolo are facing off for the second time in the last week.

Last Tuesday, Skubal out-dueled Lodolo, allowing two runs over 7.1 innings with five strikeouts. Lodolo allowed three runs over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts in the contest, a 3-2 Dodgers win.

Across seven starts with the Dodgers since his acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, Skubal is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 43 innings. Lodolo is 3-4 with a 5.12 ERA over 18 starts and 89.2 innings this season.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 : RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Rhett Lowder

Tuesday's game is also a pitching rematch from last week, when Yamamoto dominated the Reds, allowing just one run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Lowder allowed seven runs over seven hits while lasting just 3.1 innings in that 14-1 Dodgers blowout.

Overall this season, Yamamoto is 13-8 with a 2.62 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 172 innings. Lowder is 6-10 with a 5.81 ERA over 119.1 innings.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: TBA vs. Andrew Abbott

The Dodgers have not yet announced a starter for Wednesday or Thursday. It's likely the team activates Roki Sasaki off the IL to start one of the two games. They could use a spot starter — such as Justin Wrobleski — for the other one, or potentially move up Blake Snell (which is less likely).

As for Abbott, he's having a down year after an All-Star campaign in 2025. Across 30 starts this season, he's 6-11 with a 4.78 ERA over 154.1 innings.

Thursday, Sept. 17: TBA vs. RHP Brady Singer

Singer is 6-14 with a 5.38 ERA over 29 starts (150.2 innings) this season. He's allowed three or more runs in each of his last 10 starts.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds September 14-17

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 9:10 a.m. PT/12:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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