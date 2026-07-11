Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Demote Kyle Hurt in Major Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their 40- and 26-man rosters prior to Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-hander Landon Knack, who has not pitched since spring training, was activated from the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Kyle Hurt, who started Friday's bullpen game against the Diamondbacks, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, left-hander Charlie Barnes was designated for assignment.

The Dodgers reinstated RHP Landon Knack from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Dodgers Activate Landon Knack, Option Kyle Hurt

Knack's return comes six days after he made a 3-inning rehab appearance for Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old made three rehab appearances in all with the Comets, allowing three runs and nine hits in seven innings (3.86 ERA), while walking four batters and striking out 10.

Knack was originally placed on the 15-day injured list on March 22 with a right intercostal strain and transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 28. He's 6-7 with a 4.12 ERA in 25 games (19 starts) across 111.1 regular season innings with the Dodgers since his 2024 debut.

Hurt, 28, retired five batters and allowed two runs after making an emergency start in place of Shohei Ohtani.

Overall this year, he's 3-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 32 appearances. He has 38 strikeouts in 31.1 innings, and became a go-to reliever in high leverage situations by the end of May.

However, Hurt had allowed 15 runs across his last 14 appearances, raising his ERA from 1.00 since the calendar turned to June. A return to Triple-A provides the chance for a soft reset in the middle of Hurt's first full season since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Knack worked exclusively as a starting pitcher in spring training, allowing eight runs across 6.2 innings prior to the injury. If he pitches at all over the final two games before the All-Star break, it will likely be as a multi-inning reliever.

Dodgers Designate Charlie Barnes for Assignment

Barnes made three major league appearances across two stints with the Dodgers this season. He allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs across seven innings July 1 against the Athletics in his most recent start, effectively eating up innings to preserve the bullpen in a 7-1 loss. He then returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Barnes, 30, was originally acquired by the Dodgers via waiver claim, three days after he was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs in May.

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