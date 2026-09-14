Dodgers Lose Top Reliever for Rest of Regular Season in Brutal Announcement

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an unfortunate announcement minutes before Monday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

The team placed right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez on the 15-day injured list with low back discomfort. That officially ends his regular season, as he won't be eligible to return until Sept. 29.

Replacing Henriquez on the active roster is right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Bobby Miller and placed RHP Edgardo Henriquez on the injured list with low back discomfort. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 14, 2026

This is the second bullpen shuffle the Dodgers made on Monday. Earlier, the Dodgers announced that right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan was being optioned, with right-hander Paul Gervase taking his spot.

Dodgers Place Edgardo Henriquez on Injured List

Henriquez enjoyed a breakout 2026 season in his first full year at the big league level.

The right-hander compiled a 2.85 ERA over 61 appearances. He had 71 strikeouts to 25 walks and allowed just one home run over 60 innings of work.

Henriquez is one of the game's hardest throwers, ranking in the 100th percentile with an average fastball velocity of 100.8 mph. He also ranks in the 98th percentile or better in terms of expected ERA, expected batting average against, average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.

Henriquez has moved up manager Dave Roberts' trust tree in the bullpen as of late. The Dodgers skipper couldn't say enough good things about the 24-year-old in a recent media session.

“I just think it’s the confidence. I think the last six weeks, the efficiency rate, strike throwing, the quality of strikes is much better,” Roberts said recently. “The breaking ball is much better, too. I think that’s just confidence. He’s a different person now than he was six weeks ago. He’s very dependable.”

Henriquez will now be sidelined for at least the remainder of the regular season — and potentially more — in a brutal development for the two-time reigning World Series champions.

Dodgers Call Up Bobby Miller

As for Miller, he's getting his second opportunity at the big league level this season.

Miller was surprisingly activated off the 60-day injured list in early September after more than a year away from the big league club.

The former top prospect pitched three innings last weekend against the Washington Nationals, earning the win while allowing one run with two strikeouts.

He was optioned the next day, but had renewed confidence that he belonged at the MLB level.

“I give him a lot of credit for continuing to fight to be a part of this,” Roberts said after Miller's season debut. “He could have easily cashed in the season. Coming out of spring training, he was hurt, and really never got any traction as far as health. And there was good, there was not good, and to continue to persevere — that says a lot about the character.”

Miller will now have a second opportunity to audition for the Dodgers' postseason roster. If Henriquez is forced to miss some time in the playoffs, there could be room for Miller to make an impact.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.