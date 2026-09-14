Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Freddie Freeman Out as Injury Concern Grows

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series loss to the Miami Marlins, are looking to turn the page as they begin a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Dodgers (90-59) swept the Reds at Dodger Stadium last week. However, their eight-game winning streak came to a sudden halt with two disappointing losses to the Marlins. They will now need to regroup against another below-.500 team.

The Reds (70-79) have fallen out of the playoff race and snapped a five-game losing streak with a win on Sunday.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

While Skubal has been great, sporting a 2.93 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 43 innings, he knows he can still be better. He allowed two runs over 7.1 innings last week against the Reds.

“I always think I could be better,” Skubal said after that start. “Until I execute 100 throws in a row, I’m always going to strive for that. But yeah, I think execution was probably not even as good as it was last start.

“I think there were some bigger misses in there that I could clean up, but yeah, that’s the game of baseball. I’m not going to be perfect out there, but I’m going to strive for it.”

Opposite Skubal will be Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo in a rematch of last week's matchup. Lodolo was outmatched by Skubal, as he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts in the loss.

Overall this season, Lodolo has a 5.12 ERA over 18 starts and 89.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, 2B Max Muncy, 3B Kiké Hernández, 1B Josue De Paula, DH

Freddie Freeman, who continues to nurse a knee injury, is out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last week.

“I think it’s one of those things where we’ve got to manage it … just pick spots to give him an off day here or there,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Again, we’ve just got to make sure he’s at optimal health when we finish the season. So I think that he might not love it, but giving him a day off here or there might be beneficial.”

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Sept. 14 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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