Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced.

McDermott was designated for assignment by the Orioles on April 11. Now, he's heading to the Dodgers, where he'll look to live up to the hype he recently carried as a former top prospect in MLB.

The Dodgers have made a trade, acquiring RHP Chayce McDermott from the Orioles for RHP Axel Perez.



McDermott was the Orioles' top pitching prospect a year ago. He has a high strikeout rate and swing-and-miss stuff.



He's struggled in limited MLB action and was DFA'd last week. pic.twitter.com/gAoJlyVYgT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 16, 2026

What are the Dodgers Trading to the Orioles for Chayce McDermott?

In exchange for McDermott, the Dodgers are sending right-handed pitcher Axel Perez to Baltimore.

Perez, 20, pitched in the Dominican Summer League for the Dodgers last year, sporting a 5.48 ERA across 23 innings (nine starts over 10 total appearances).

Who is Chayce McDermott?

McDermott, 27, was ranked as the Orioles' top pitching prospect last year and has real potential as a future big leaguer. However, he's struggled mightily in limited action at the MLB level.

McDermott has made five appearances (two starts) in MLB over the last two years, allowing 18 earned runs over 12.2 innings for a 12.79 ERA. He's struggled with command, walking 14 batters while striking out 12.

McDermott was initially drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He was then traded to the Orioles a year later in a three-team, five-player trade also involving the Tampa Bay Rays.

McDermott reached Triple-A in 2023, where he was great, sporting a 2.49 ERA over 50.2 innings with 64 strikeouts. He then spent a majority of the 2024 season in Triple-A — outside of one MLB start — where he made 21 starts (22 appearances), accruing a 3.78 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 100 innings.

Unfortunately, the 2025 season wasn't kind to McDermott, as he had a 15.58 ERA across 8.2 innings in MLB and a 6.21 ERA across 58 innings in Triple-A. He even pitched 1.2 innings in Double-A, allowing one earned run with three walks.

McDermott opened the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's made five relief appearances, accruing a 6.75 ERA with nine strikeouts and six walks. That was enough for Baltimore to give up on him, designating him for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

How Will the Dodgers Use Chayce McDermott?

McDermott will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll work with the team's pitching coaches to unlock something in his arsenal.

McDermott mainly relies on a fastball and slider, while also mixing in a few secondary pitches. He has great swing-and-miss stuff and big strikeout numbers, but hasn't been able to reel in his command.

The Dodgers will work with McDermott on his command troubles, and potentially turn him into a serviceable major leaguer. He'll join another new pitching addition in right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry, who the Dodgers acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week.

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