Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Helped Save Michael Conforto's Career

Michael Conforto played in 138 regular season games in 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going in and out of a starting lineup that had carved a hole just for him in left field. Overall, he hit .199 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of .638.

In February, Conforto signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs that paid $2 million in the majors — a steep pay cut from the $17 million guaranteed deal he signed with the Dodgers.

So far, Conforto's results with the Cubs have been everything the Dodgers hoped they would get from the 11-year MLB veteran: a .266/.372/.532 slash line (.904 OPS).

Conforto got a World Series ring when the Cubs visited Dodger Stadium in April. But he got none of the glory that came with being a champion.

After the worst season of his major league career, Conforto was left off the Dodgers' postseason rosters.

Congratulations Michael on receiving your 2025 World Series ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/3jCtiOMqfJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 25, 2026

Amid his struggles on the field, Conforto picked up a piece of advice from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts that he credited for helping revive his career.

The essence of Roberts’ message, Conforto told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: “You have to find a way to be valuable. You’ve got to give me a reason to keep you around.”

The Dodgers kept Conforto through the end of the season in spite of, not because of, his contributions on the field. Roberts praised Conforto's work ethic and behind-the-scenes effort, but the pressure that came with a big contract on a team full of former MVPs apparently got the best of him.

“I had a tough realization last year, had to rethink the way I view the game, understand how I help a team win,” Conforto told Rosenthal. “In L.A., I wanted to slug with the superstars. When I wasn’t doing that, I didn’t have a place to go.”

Roberts told Rosenthal that he could see Conforto "pressing" — trying to please teammates, coaches and fans — from the outset of the season, instead of being himself.

His career trajectory is reminiscent of another former Dodgers left-handed hitter, Cody Bellinger, who found similar solace after he signed with the Cubs.

Each offers proof that not every talented hitter can thrive in Los Angeles, despite the Dodgers boasting baseball's best offense this decade.

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