Dodgers Manager Doesn't Know if Blake Snell Will Pitch Again in Regular Season Amid Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell left his Wednesday start after just one inning due to a groin injury he felt pregame.

With just nine games to go in the regular season, including a crucial series against the San Diego Padres in which Snell is scheduled to start, the Dodgers are going to need the best out of their rotation moving forward.

When it comes to Snell making that potential start, the left-hander expressed confidence he'd be able to. Manager Dave Roberts, however, was noncommittal.

“It’s a possibility,” Roberts said. “I like where his head is at, but he just can’t afford any more setbacks. So, whether it’s his next start or being pushed back or whatever it is, we’ve got to make sure that he comes out ready to go in the postseason.”

Despite feeling the groin injury before trotting to the mound to start the game, Snell still wanted to push through. However, after the first inning, he decided it was better to shut things down.

“I wasn’t trying to use my lower half. It was only a couple pitches where I got into my legs and threw the ball hard,” Snell said. “Outside of that, I was kind of guiding it in there.”

Snell has had a complicated history with his groin, including ending his 2021 season about a month early, missing a few weeks in 2022 and being sidelined for two months total over the course of the 2024 campaign.

Roberts was thankful that the southpaw didn't push further through his injury.

“Obviously happy that he alerted us early to get him out of the game, not make it worse,” Roberts said. “He told me that he felt some tightness in his left groin, and it didn’t loosen up. So obviously, the right decision was to get him out. I think, No. 1 is we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, how he feels, get some more treatment and then when we get back to L.A., then we can make that decision if we want to get imaging."

Snell himself wants to make his next start, but only time will tell if he follows through or is watching from the dugout.

“The next couple days are really going to decide,” Snell said. “But I’d love to throw on my next [scheduled start day]. Either there or a couple days after. But definitely, I want to try to get one more in the regular season.”

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