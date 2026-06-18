Dodgers Manager Sees Similarities Between Kyle Tucker, Michael Conforto's Struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker's first season with the team hasn't gotten off to the start he likely envisioned.

Batting .241 with just six home runs and 40 RBIs, Tucker is on pace for one of his worst seasons as a pro after signing the second-highest contract in Major League Baseball in terms of average annual value.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke candidly of Tucker's performance so far, and how the team's star-studded clubhouse and pressure that comes with it could be playing a factor.

“It’s certainly a big room," Roberts said on Dodger Talk. "There’s a lot of star power in our room and regardless of who you are, to come into this can be daunting. It’s a very open and friendly clubhouse, but I certainly think as peers, you try to play the comparison game, which is pretty tough."

Roberts compared Tucker's struggles to those of former Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto, who spent the 2025 season in Los Angeles.

Conforto, who played on a one-year deal worth $17 million and was left off the postseason roster, had a career-low .199 batting average with only four home runs and 13 RBIs in his lone season with the Dodgers.

Conforto recently opened up about his struggles in L.A., citing the pressure to perform as part of such a loaded roster. Roberts wonders if Tucker could be dealing with something similar.

“Michael, I guess admitted that a couple weeks ago," Roberts said. "We had a good heart-to-heart, probably a little later than it should’ve been. I was always a big fan. It wasn’t for lack of trying and preparation. Just sort of talked to him about getting back to himself and not comparing, and trying to be the athlete and fight for everything you’ve got, because that’s how we get to the big leagues."

Roberts added that he has yet to connect with Tucker in that way, but that he's closely following the performance of the Dodgers' biggest investment not named Shohei Ohtani.

“I do think Kyle might be in that similar boat," Roberts said. "I haven’t had that conversation with him yet. I’m still trying to learn him.

"As manager, you don’t want to push too much too soon, and sort of push players away. But I’m gaining more information every day with Kyle. I will say, the last couple games, he’s been better."

Tucker has at least one hit in each of the Dodgers' last five games, and had three RBIs in their 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

However, his OPS+ of 104 ranks just 4% above league average — which is nowhere near the production expected from a $240 million player.

Tucker has plenty of time to turn things around and become the player the Dodgers expected to get when they landed the four-time All-Star. Maybe a future conversation with his manager will help him get there.

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