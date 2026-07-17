Dodgers Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Dodgers' path to the best record in Major League Baseball (61-36) was not linear.

Injuries to Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, Edwin Díaz, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell would have devastated some teams. To the back-to-back defending World Series champions, each absence amounted to a bump in the road.

While their report card isn't clean, the Dodgers must be commended for what they've done through the season's first 97 games. Their plus-149 run differential is the best in MLB, and suggests their record isn't a fluke. Rather, it's reflective of a team that is well-positioned to win a third consecutive championship if they're ever fully healthy.

Health, however, is a recurring minus in their first-half grades.

Catchers: B

By the end of this week, Dalton Rushing will probably have accrued as many plate appearances at catcher as Smith, whose neck injury is beginning to feel interminable.

The Dodgers' catchers would have a higher grade if Smith were available. Unfortunately, Rushing cooled down at the plate after a scorching-hot start, and has made mental lapses that aren't reflected in every box score.

Most teams would be happy to have a backup catcher with Rushing's ceiling; the Dodgers probably need Smith healthy to win a World Series, and now must bide their time.

Infielders: B+

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are All-Stars in their mid-30s. The Dodgers don't have a star at second base, but managed to scrape out replacement-level production from Alex Freeland, Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas and Santiago Espinal before Edman returned.

The confounding factor has been Betts, an eight-time All-Star who carried a sub-.200 batting average through the middle of June. His recent resurgence (.310/.355/.520 over his last 25 games) will need to carry over for this grade to improve.

Outfielders: B-

Andy Pages' emergence as a premier center fielder, at the plate and in the field, has been a godsend. The corner outfielders have been unequivocal disappointments.

Teoscar Hernández is notoriously streaky, but he'll need a good one to turn around a 96 OPS+. Kyle Tucker's declining bat speed and contact rate indicate he's exactly as average as his surface numbers (.244/.341/.375) suggest.

Only the Dodgers could pay the 29-year-old $60 million in 2026 and not collapse.

Starting Pitchers: A-

Only three teams — the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers — have gotten more Wins Above Replacement from their starters than the Dodgers.

Their six-man rotation has been MLB's best at taking down innings which, combined with a deep lineup, has been more than enough to make every game competitive.

The back-end trio of Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Eric Lauer leaves room for upgrades. The only question is if the front office believes Snell and Glasnow are enough, or if a trade is in order before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Relief Pitchers: A-

Edwin who?

Tanner Scott, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein, Alex Vesia and Brock Stewart all posted sub-3.00 ERAs before the break, with only Jack Dreyer (3.03) making an amazing stat merely sound great.

Scott's 13 saves and 0.776 WHIP give manager Dave Roberts something to think about when his $69 million free agent addition returns from the injured list.

Manager/Coaches: A

Roberts is paid well to be a lightning rod for criticism, but he deserves credit for weathering (mostly injury-related) setbacks more smoothly in 2026 compared to years past.

Rushing has given him plenty of "difficult conversation" fodder. He probably has more talks coming with Sasaki, Lauer and potentially Díaz or Scott.

It's easy to overlook the Dodgers' stellar defensive positioning. Roberts' willingness to extend his top three starters has also been instrumental in the team's success.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.