When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed utility man Tommy Edman to a five-year, $74 million extension after the 2024 season, they were paying him for what he had already done for them.

Edman, who was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline, was coming off an incredible postseason in which he won the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player award. His consistent bat and ability to play all over the field made him a perfect player on a Dodgers team loaded with stars.

Unfortunately, Edman hasn't been able to live up to the contract over the past two seasons.

In 2025, Edman appeared in just 97 regular-season games due to ankle and toe injuries. When healthy, he hit a career-low .225 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs and an OPS of .655, also the lowest of his career. He then had a .619 OPS in the postseason after having an OPS of .862 in the 2024 playoffs.

This year, Edman appeared in just 84 regular-season games after getting a late start due to offseason ankle surgery. He finished the year hitting .247 with eight home runs, 42 RBIs and an OPS of .714. In the postseason, he went 1-for-14 (.071) with an OPS of .205.

Edman continued to provide defensive versatility, playing elite defense at second base while also spending time in the outfield and third base (with one inning logged at shortstop). Due to his down offensive numbers, though, the Dodgers appear inclined to remove him from the starting second base job and instead shift him into more of a super utility role.

The Athletic's Katie Woo detailed the Dodgers' offseason plans, and revealed LA is looking for a middle infielder who could potentially be more of an everyday starter at second base for the 2027 season.

"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop," Woo wrote. "This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland."

Edman is due more than $11 million in each of the next three years before he has a $13 million club option in 2030. Thus, he'll remain in the team's plans, but they'll look for ways to make him more effective.

Having Edman play all over the field and spell their aging starters is a great way to keep him valuable. As a switch-hitter with decent speed, he should still be able to get on base with some much-needed offensive tweaks.

Edman's Baseball Savant page from 2026 is a sea of blue, meaning he was below average in just about every advanced metric offensively. On a team looking to inject some new life into the offense, Edman can't be an everyday starter unless his bat picks back up.

Thus, if the offseason goes as planned, Edman will enter 2027 as a versatile bench option who could get a couple starts each week.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.