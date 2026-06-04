Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Shohei Ohtani to Miss Game, Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-0, on Wednesday night behind another dominant performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani the pitcher hurled six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six. He lowered his season ERA to 0.74 across 10 starts this season.
As a hitter, Ohtani reached base five times, going 3-for-4 with two walks. Other offensive contributions came from Kyle Tucker (3-for-5 with a two-run home run), Freddie Freeman (2-for-6 with two RBIs) and Alex Freeland (3-for-4 with two RBIs).
Before the game, manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani wasn't going to play in Thursday's series finale.
Roberts said he wanted Ohtani to "empty the tank" on Wednesday night before getting a rest day on Thursday.
“I feel we can empty the tank on the pitching, the hitting side tonight then give him that full day tomorrow whereas a couple weeks ago, I felt he needed two days to kind of reset,” Roberts said. “I think that reset did him well.
“I think him knowing he’s down tomorrow is mentally freeing going into tonight. And so, there is some value in him knowing he can empty the tank and know that he doesn’t have to go to it tomorrow as well.”
It's safe to say Ohtani took his manager's words to heart.
In other news, a former Dodgers pitcher announced his sudden retirement from baseball this week. The right-hander spent parts of two seasons in the Dodgers organization, topping out at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Finally, an MLB insider put together a trade proposal for the Dodgers to land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the deadline.
The would-be trade has the Dodgers sending two top prospects to Detroit for Skubal, but doesn't include any MLB-ready talent or pitchers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodgers, Blue Jays Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From Baseball
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Play vs Diamondbacks in Series Finale
Dodgers' Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Tarik Skubal for 2 Top Prospects
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Done Making Excuses for Kyle Tucker
Dodgers Ex-Top Prospect Bobby Miller Trying to Get Career Back on Track
Dodgers GM Reveals 'Downside' of Being Top Prospect for LA
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Pitching and Leading Off
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras