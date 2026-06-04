Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Shohei Ohtani to Miss Game, Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-0, on Wednesday night behind another dominant performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani the pitcher hurled six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six. He lowered his season ERA to 0.74 across 10 starts this season.

As a hitter, Ohtani reached base five times, going 3-for-4 with two walks. Other offensive contributions came from Kyle Tucker (3-for-5 with a two-run home run), Freddie Freeman (2-for-6 with two RBIs) and Alex Freeland (3-for-4 with two RBIs).

Before the game, manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani wasn't going to play in Thursday's series finale.

Roberts said he wanted Ohtani to "empty the tank" on Wednesday night before getting a rest day on Thursday.

“I feel we can empty the tank on the pitching, the hitting side tonight then give him that full day tomorrow whereas a couple weeks ago, I felt he needed two days to kind of reset,” Roberts said. “I think that reset did him well.

“I think him knowing he’s down tomorrow is mentally freeing going into tonight. And so, there is some value in him knowing he can empty the tank and know that he doesn’t have to go to it tomorrow as well.”

It's safe to say Ohtani took his manager's words to heart.

In other news, a former Dodgers pitcher announced his sudden retirement from baseball this week. The right-hander spent parts of two seasons in the Dodgers organization, topping out at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Finally, an MLB insider put together a trade proposal for the Dodgers to land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the deadline.

The would-be trade has the Dodgers sending two top prospects to Detroit for Skubal, but doesn't include any MLB-ready talent or pitchers.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers, Blue Jays Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From Baseball

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Play vs Diamondbacks in Series Finale

Dodgers' Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Tarik Skubal for 2 Top Prospects

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Done Making Excuses for Kyle Tucker

Dodgers Ex-Top Prospect Bobby Miller Trying to Get Career Back on Track

Dodgers GM Reveals 'Downside' of Being Top Prospect for LA

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Pitching and Leading Off

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani this season:



6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K vs. AZ

6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K vs. COL

5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K vs SD

7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K vs SF

7 IP, 2 ER, 8 K vs HOU

6 IP, 1 ER, 9 K vs MIA

6 IP, 0 ER, 7 K vs SF

6 IP, 1 ER, 10 K vs NYM

6 IP, 0 ER, 2 K vs TOR

6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K vs CLE



He has a 0.74 ERA. pic.twitter.com/73LD8TZBsk — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 4, 2026

Another dominant outing from Shohei lowers his ERA to 0.74. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BwbrxBNPEn — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

Shohei Ohtani the hitter today has 2 hits, 2 walks and 1 run scored.



Shohei Ohtani the pitcher today has allowed 2 hits, 1 walk and 0 runs. pic.twitter.com/kJUVg3ftoO — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 4, 2026

Tonight’s Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/VXTeC6IBlL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

Freddie Freeman is now eight away from the 2,500 career hits. His single drives in a pair of runs to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-0. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 4, 2026

Watch it fly, Kyle! pic.twitter.com/sO0EESZ40E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2026

Lowest ERA in first 10 starts of season, since ER official (1913) excl openers:



2021 Jacob deGrom: 0.56

1966 Juan Marichal: 0.59

2026 Shohei Ohtani: 0.74



!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is done making excuses for Kyle Tucker in his first season with the team😳😳😳



Tucker is hitting .235 with 4 home runs and an OPS of .715 this year⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQ8dt8wAj0 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 3, 2026

Tonight was Shohei Ohtani's 11th career game where he pitched 5.0+ innings and had more or as many base hits as he allowed.



The only MLB player in the modern era with more such games is Walter Johnson (16). pic.twitter.com/QFFBjo0HWU — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 4, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.