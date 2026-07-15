Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Proposal, 3-Team Trade Incoming?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on Shohei Ohtani's health as he continues to recover from knee inflammation that kept him out of Tuesday's All-Star Game. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on if the four-time MVP will play in the first series of the second half of the season against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.
Ohtani was scratched from his final scheduled pitching start of the first half of the year due to his knee, but after later conceding that he could have played through it if need be, Roberts clarified where his designated hitter/ace is at in terms of his mindset.
“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” Roberts said last week. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.
"And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”
In other news, there is more chatter regarding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. This time, a former MLB general manager proposed a deal that would have the Dodgers parting ways with a pair of top prospects and a current member of the rotation to land Skubal.
In more trade deadline related news, the defending champions could be involved in a three-team trade, according to a team insider.
"They have interesting prospects throughout their system, which means they can engage on multiple fronts, including poking their heads in three-team deals to help facilitate trades and maybe pluck the next unknown from that bunch."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Manager Announces Shohei Ohtani's Status for Yankees Series After Knee Procedure
Ex-GM Proposes Dodgers Trade 3 Potential Stars to Tigers for Tarik Skubal
Dodgers Could Be Involved in 3-Team Trade at Deadline, Says Insider
Dodgers' Mark Walter Might Be Baseball's Most Hands-Off Control Person
Dodgers Have Concrete Timeline for Blake Snell to Return
The Biggest Dodgers Surprise And Disappointment of the First Half
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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