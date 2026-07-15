Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Proposal, 3-Team Trade Incoming?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an update on Shohei Ohtani's health as he continues to recover from knee inflammation that kept him out of Tuesday's All-Star Game. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on if the four-time MVP will play in the first series of the second half of the season against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Ohtani was scratched from his final scheduled pitching start of the first half of the year due to his knee, but after later conceding that he could have played through it if need be, Roberts clarified where his designated hitter/ace is at in terms of his mindset.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” Roberts said last week. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.

"And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”

In other news, there is more chatter regarding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. This time, a former MLB general manager proposed a deal that would have the Dodgers parting ways with a pair of top prospects and a current member of the rotation to land Skubal.

In more trade deadline related news, the defending champions could be involved in a three-team trade, according to a team insider.

"They have interesting prospects throughout their system, which means they can engage on multiple fronts, including poking their heads in three-team deals to help facilitate trades and maybe pluck the next unknown from that bunch."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Manager Announces Shohei Ohtani's Status for Yankees Series After Knee Procedure

Ex-GM Proposes Dodgers Trade 3 Potential Stars to Tigers for Tarik Skubal

Dodgers Could Be Involved in 3-Team Trade at Deadline, Says Insider

Dodgers' Mark Walter Might Be Baseball's Most Hands-Off Control Person

Dodgers Have Concrete Timeline for Blake Snell to Return

The Biggest Dodgers Surprise And Disappointment of the First Half

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Wrobo strikes out the side in his first career All-Star Game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIBJlFeI3z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2026

Yamamoto and Wrobleski are introduced at the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/DQWUfpJlX9 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 15, 2026

The Dodgers could be involved in a three-team trade ahead of the deadline, says an insider👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cXpqiuPgKg — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 15, 2026

Proud of our All-Stars. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gyEhXLdVTI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 15, 2026

The stars are shining on the red carpet. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/ByVhtHFq1U — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 14, 2026

Dave Roberts recalls an emotional Justin Wrobleski in his office at a time when he was still working to become the pitcher he wanted to be.



Fast forward to today, and he's a first-time All-Star. 😤 pic.twitter.com/n3xSfUAAPY — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 14, 2026

The Dodgers finally have a solid timeline for Blake Snell to return👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FvKVgAgMCn — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 14, 2026

Our first time All-Stars. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mPtR2ujQcy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 14, 2026

Derek Jeter gave Dave Roberts some much deserved praise for the last few postseason runs:



“They have the perfect manager in Roberts who is leading this ship.” pic.twitter.com/Tq7eJYBYzT — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 14, 2026

The WS MVP cleans up nice. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pNQCX0BYDt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 14, 2026

Brought out the old school camera for All-Star, plus a few guest shots from Wrobo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvn0RDZLG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 14, 2026

The entire Freeman family has made their way to the red carpet.@Dodgers' Freddie Freeman spoke with @LaurenShehadi ahead of his 10th #AllStarGame!



📺 Red Carpet Show presented by @Mastercard pic.twitter.com/F41aAcVFOq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 14, 2026

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