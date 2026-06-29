Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Walker Buehler Responds to Dave Roberts, River Ryan Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon to take the series and improve to 54-30 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions are now 10 games up in the National League West, their largest divisional lead since 2023.

Right-hander Emmett Sheehan allowed two hits and one earned run across five solid innings as he struck out five and walked two. Edgardo Henriquez earned his first save of the season with an 11-pitch ninth inning that was ended by a Mookie Betts double play reminiscent of one that secured the 2025 World Series.

Series W in San Diego! pic.twitter.com/kt2YPrMAh8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2026

Offensively, an RBI single from superstar Shohei Ohtani got the first run on the board in the third inning. After the Friars tied it up in the fourth, a three-run fifth inning proved to be too much to overcome for San Diego as LA went on to take the rubber match.

In other news, a former Dodgers utility man announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The 31-year-old was acquired by LA before the 2021 campaign via a four-player trade with the then-Oakland Athletics.

Additionally, Padres right-hander and former Dodger Walker Buehler responded to comments that manager Dave Roberts made ahead of the series between the divisional foes. Buehler agreed with his former manager, and clearly enjoyed a successful outing against his former employers.

“I’m 1-0 against them as a San Diego Padre," Buehler said.

Buehler totaled a 3.27 ERA across seven healthy seasons in LA. He racked up a pair of All-Star selections and a pair of World Series rings during his tenure, including throwing the final out and earning the series-clinching save of the 2024 Fall Classic.

Finally, there is a health update on top prospect River Ryan as the young pitcher recovers from his second hamstring injury of 2026. General manager Brandon Gomes revealed the latest on the right-hander.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers Utility Man Announces Immediate Retirement From Baseball

Padres' Walker Buehler Responds to Dave Roberts' Comments After Facing Dodgers

Dodgers GM Reveals Timeline for River Ryan to Return From Injury

Dodgers Hope 'Mental Reset' Fixes Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Season

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Athletics

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Dalton Rushing Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei strikes first! pic.twitter.com/U1SN8EhOhp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2026

The Dodgers are hoping that Kyle Tucker's "mental reset" helped fix him amid a career-worst season⬇️⬇️



On a scale of 1-10, what's your confidence level in Kyle Tucker getting back on track? pic.twitter.com/FIQW8jzEYH — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 28, 2026

Freddie Freeman fouled off four out of nine pitches in that at-bat. His patience results in a bases-loaded walk. The Dodgers now lead 2-1 in the fifth. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 28, 2026

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas is working to get his family out of Venezuela after deadly earthquakes struck the country, according to ESPN.



Rojas' wife and children were in Caracas during the earthquakes and were just two blocks away from a building that collapsed Wednesday.… pic.twitter.com/NaZah4ysoA — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 28, 2026

MLB WAR Leaders pic.twitter.com/9wosA5prdQ — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 28, 2026

#Dodgers have their largest division lead since the end of the 2023 season (when they won the West by 16 over Arizona). pic.twitter.com/db42SXLrfm — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 28, 2026

Elite double play to get out of the inning! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PqtCtPm1wT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 28, 2026

James Tibbs III pops his 21st homer of the year for the Triple-A @OKC_Comets 🚀



The 2024 first-rounder leads all @Dodgers prospects this season with 41 XBH and 170 total bases: pic.twitter.com/bvs7rIvLX8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 28, 2026

Chase Harlan has had a tremendous age-19 season across two levels:



.329/.433/.586

12 HR

154 wRC+



He’s been one of the buzziest names around the prospect industry lately, and it’s been for good reason. pic.twitter.com/oorD47CvtO — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) June 28, 2026

The #Dodgers had NINE prospects in my June Top 100...



Mike Sirota

Josue De Paula

Zyhir Hope

Eduardo Quintero

Chase Harlan

Emil Morales

Christian Zazueta

James Tibbs

River Ryan



Two more (Ferris & Davalan) weren't far off.



This system is L-O-A-D-E-D. pic.twitter.com/lQCFGLY7hy — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) June 28, 2026

Today’s Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/EwJGQPQbbf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2026

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