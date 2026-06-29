Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Walker Buehler Responds to Dave Roberts, River Ryan Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon to take the series and improve to 54-30 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions are now 10 games up in the National League West, their largest divisional lead since 2023.
Right-hander Emmett Sheehan allowed two hits and one earned run across five solid innings as he struck out five and walked two. Edgardo Henriquez earned his first save of the season with an 11-pitch ninth inning that was ended by a Mookie Betts double play reminiscent of one that secured the 2025 World Series.
Offensively, an RBI single from superstar Shohei Ohtani got the first run on the board in the third inning. After the Friars tied it up in the fourth, a three-run fifth inning proved to be too much to overcome for San Diego as LA went on to take the rubber match.
In other news, a former Dodgers utility man announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The 31-year-old was acquired by LA before the 2021 campaign via a four-player trade with the then-Oakland Athletics.
Additionally, Padres right-hander and former Dodger Walker Buehler responded to comments that manager Dave Roberts made ahead of the series between the divisional foes. Buehler agreed with his former manager, and clearly enjoyed a successful outing against his former employers.
“I’m 1-0 against them as a San Diego Padre," Buehler said.
Buehler totaled a 3.27 ERA across seven healthy seasons in LA. He racked up a pair of All-Star selections and a pair of World Series rings during his tenure, including throwing the final out and earning the series-clinching save of the 2024 Fall Classic.
Finally, there is a health update on top prospect River Ryan as the young pitcher recovers from his second hamstring injury of 2026. General manager Brandon Gomes revealed the latest on the right-hander.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodgers Utility Man Announces Immediate Retirement From Baseball
Padres' Walker Buehler Responds to Dave Roberts' Comments After Facing Dodgers
Dodgers GM Reveals Timeline for River Ryan to Return From Injury
Dodgers Hope 'Mental Reset' Fixes Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Season
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Athletics
Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Dalton Rushing Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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