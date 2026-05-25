Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, All-Star Disagrees With Dave Roberts, Max Muncy Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon and improved to 33-20 on the year. The bullpen extended its scoreless inning streak to a whopping 38 frames, the longest by any MLB bullpen since 2017.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had another strong outing, allowing just one earned run across seven innings of work. He struck out three, walked one and earned his fourth win of the year.

Heading into the fourth inning down by a run, Teoscar Hernández took advantage of a wild pitch from Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat to tie the game. A Kyle Tucker triple in the fifth inning added another two runs, and a 380-foot home run from Andy Pages on the very next pitch extended the lead to four runs.

In other news, a former Dodger suddenly retired from MLB, and no, it isn't 2017 co-NLCS MVP Chris Taylor (although he clarified his decision on Sunday). The right-handed pitcher was a first-team All-MLB reliever in 2020 and across six seasons in MLB, tossing 173 total innings.

Additionally, a Dodgers All-Star appeared to disagree with manager Dave Roberts amid his recent offensive struggles, collecting just seven hits in his last 35 at-bats. The dispute dealt with how they both believe the batter attacks fastballs as he is hitting them at a .244 clip this season compared to a .307 batting average against heaters last season.

Finally, the Dodgers will likely decide on Monday whether or not third baseman Max Muncy will go on the injured list as he recovers from being plunked by a 95.5 mph sinker on Friday. Though the initial imaging came back negative, the All-Star at the hot corner recently spoke on how sometimes the first X-ray doesn't always tell the whole story.

“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said after the initial tests. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers, Rays Pitcher Suddenly Retires From MLB

Dodgers All-Star Pushes Back on Dave Roberts’ Assessment of Struggles

Dodgers Could Place Max Muncy on Injured List

Former Dodger Chris Taylor Officially Announces Retirement Decision Once and For All

Teoscar Hernandez Says Andy Pages Will Have His Job When He Leaves Dodgers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers bullpen last allowed a run on May 12. In the 38 innings since:



38 IP

0 ER

13 H

15 BB

42 K



Just pure, historic dominance. pic.twitter.com/Yuv1p663bc — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 24, 2026

For real this time.



Former Dodgers All-Star and World Series champion Chris Taylor has officially announced his retirement from MLB👏👏👏



What's your favorite CT3 memory with the Dodgers?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GCRNRGWt8h — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 24, 2026

A moonshot from Andy. pic.twitter.com/Mr1CBULsJH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2026

"Pitching staff has done a phenomenal job for us all year long, we are just trying to do our part."



Kyle Tucker (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R) talks to @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers defeat the Brewers, 5-1. pic.twitter.com/AEFtX1ouwr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 24, 2026

Kyle triples in a pair! pic.twitter.com/TcvrpuPn2L — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2026

Yoshinobu returns to Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/ZW4pDyvFez — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2026

Tanner Scott has been NAILS over his last 10 appearances:



1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.1 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER



Only 3 hits over this stretch 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/2mdsijUPkD — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 24, 2026

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