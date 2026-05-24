Former Dodgers, Rays Pitcher Suddenly Retires From MLB

Another former Los Angeles Dodgers player has announced his retirement from baseball this week. But unlike Chris Taylor, there isn't expected to be a surprise twist to this one.

Former right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson, who had been part of the Athletics organization this season, has called it a career. ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported the news on social media.

Veteran reliever Nick Anderson, who has pitched well at Triple-A for the A’s, has retired, according to his agent, Matt Gaeta. Anderson, 35, submitted the paperwork yesterday.



Anderson was a first-team All-MLB reliever In 2020 and threw 173 innings over six big league seasons. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 24, 2026

Anderson never appeared in a game for the Dodgers at the big league level, but he did pitch in the organization at the Triple-A level. In the summer of 2024, Anderson signed a minor league deal with Los Angeles and was sent to Oklahoma City.

The right-hander threw 4.1 innings for Oklahoma City over three games, putting up an ERA of 2.08 during his time with the team. Anderson gave up three runs, three hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.

The veteran opted out of his contract in August 2024, then latched on with the Baltimore Orioles organization. His time with the Dodgers was brief, but it's part of his baseball story.

Nick Anderson's Baseball Career

Anderson was originally drafted in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. However, he didn't sign with Milwaukee and went to play for the independent Frontier League over three seasons.

The Minnesota Twins then purchased his contract, and he pitched in their organization from 2016-18. Anderson was then traded to the Miami Marlins, and he made the Opening Day roster in 2019.

His MLB debut came with Miami, but the team traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays midseason. This is where his success in the big leagues started.

With Tampa Bay, Anderson made the MLB All-First Team in 2020, helping the club reach the World Series. In 19 games, Anderson put up an incredible ERA of 0.55. While his regular season numbers were great, his postseason appearances were rough.

In the World Series, ironically against the Dodgers, Anderson made three appearances, allowing at least one run in all three games. Anderson took the loss in the clinching Game 6 for the Dodgers, and he never put together as good a year as he had in 2020.

The right-hander stayed with the Rays through 2022 before he signed with the Atlanta Braves. The veteran was then traded to the Kansas City Royals over the 2023 offseason.

Anderson did pitch in the majors for Kansas City, but his performance left much to be desired. Overall, he compiled an ERA of 4.04 over 35.2 innings pitched, leading to the Royals releasing him.

The veteran signed with the Colorado Rockies for the 2025 season, but he elected free agency last August. Anderson signed with the Athletics ahead of the 2026 season, but never took the field in the majors.

Overall, Anderson played six seasons in the major leagues, posting an ERA of 3.43 over 173 innings pitched. The right-hander was able to carve out a decent career out for himself, reaching over five years of service time and earning more than $4.8 million.

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