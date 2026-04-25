Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Munetaka Murakami Talks LA, Shohei Ohtani Controversy
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-4, on Friday evening and fell to 17-9 on the year.
Right-hander Emmet Sheehan tossed 6.1 innings and fanned 10 as he allowed just one run and four hits on the night. He left a man on base upon his exit from the contest that would later score off a Dansby Swanson hit allowed by Alex Vesia.
Unfortunately, it was the start of more runs surrendered by the bullpen as Vesia, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott combined for five earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
In other news, a former Dodgers pitcher recently retired from MLB. The 6-foot-7 right hander, however, is still around the game as he has transitioned to the scouting department for the organization. Dodgers On SI caught up with him.
In other news, slugging Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami spoke on the recent media attention his team is receiving, and how it compares to the Dodgers.
“I don’t really know what the Dodgers are like," Murakami said to USA Today Sports, “but I like the media over here. I’m all good. It doesn’t really affect me at all or change who I am."
The 26-year-old from Japan is already at 11 home runs to start his MLB career. His average exit velocity of 96 mph puts him in the 99th percentile among active players.
Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani is once again at the subject of controversy regarding his roster classification. An anonymous head of baseball operations recently called the fact that Ohtani can be listed as both a pitcher and batter as the "most lopsided" advantage in major professional sports.
For a player as unprecedented as Ohtani, an uncommon rule to categorize him doesn't seem too far fetched since there hasn't been a need for a rule of this caliber in well over a century. However, the rules would apply to any player if they require it.
The criteria for others to potentially be classified in the same way is to pitch at least 20 major league innings and start at least 20 major leage games as a position player or designated hitter with at least three plate appearances in each of those games.
As of now, Ohtani is the only player in MLB to qualify, giving LA an "advantage" any other team could have, too.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodgers Pitcher Suddenly Retires at 29, Discusses Transition to Scouting
Munetaka Murakami Compares White Sox Media Attention to Dodgers
Rival Exec Calls Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Advantage 'Most Lopsided' in Pro Sports
Dodgers Manager Thinks Shohei Ohtani's On-Base Streak Ending is a Good Thing
Former Dodgers Catcher Ellie Rodriguez Dies at 79
Dodgers' Major Lineup Change is Here to Stay Amid Kyle Tucker Struggles
Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Kyle Tucker Facing Former Team, Hyeseong Kim Starting
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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