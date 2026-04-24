Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Kyle Tucker Facing Former Team, Hyeseong Kim Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a disappointing road trip that saw them go 3-4 against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

This weekend, they welcome the red-hot Chicago Cubs into town for a three-game series between two of the National League's best teams early this season.

The Dodgers are 17-8 through the season's first 25 games. The Cubs are 16-9 and riding a league-best nine-game winning streak after sweeping both the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell made some pointed (and random) comments calling out the Dodgers' advantage with Shohei Ohtani this past week. Expect that conversation to resurface this weekend.

Dodgers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the year.

The 26-year-old has struggled mightily after a breakout season in 2025. He has a 5.85 ERA with 18 strikeouts to eight walks over 20 innings of work. He's completed six innings just once this season.

Opposite Sheehan will be Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon, who has a 3.97 ERA across 22.2 innings this season.

Taillon is coming off a six-inning, one-run start against the Mets. He's had one blow-up outing this year, allowing six earned runs over six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He did strikeout a season-high 10 in that game, though.

The 10-year veteran has made just one career start at Dodger Stadium, pitching five shutout innings while striking out seven in April 2023.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Tucker is hitting cleanup against his former team as Dave Roberts said he's keeping this lineup change for the foreseeable future. Thus, Freeman is in the No. 2 hole, and Smith is back in the lineup and hitting third.

Kim is starting at shortstop again with Freeland batting ninth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 22 is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of Friday Night Baseball.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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