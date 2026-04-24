Former Dodgers Catcher Ellie Rodriguez Dies at 79

The Los Angeles Dodgers retired Tommy Lasorda's jersey after the longtime manager was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Yet when he was promoted to replace Walter Alston late in the 1976 season, Lasorda was wearing No. 52. No. 2 was already taken.

It belonged to Ellie Rodriguez, a journeyman catcher who was playing out the string on his MLB career as a backup to Steve Yeager. Rodriguez would catch the final game of the 1976 season — Lasorda's fourth game as the Dodgers' manager — and reach base the hard way in his final plate appearance. He was hit by a pitch by San Diego Padres right-hander Rick Sawyer.

Rodriguez, who bequeathed his number to Lasorda after leaving the Dodgers the following spring, died Thursday. He was 79.

Rodriguez graduated from high school in The Bronx in 1964 and debuted four years later with the New York Yankees (1968). He also played for the Kansas City Royals (1969-70), Milwaukee Brewers (1971-73) and California Angels (1974-75) before joining the Dodgers.

Rodriguez was set to return to Los Angeles in 1977, when the Dodgers ultimately captured the National League pennant. But he fractured his collarbone playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League, started the season on the disabled list and was released by the Dodgers in May 1977 without playing in a major league game.

A two-time All-Star, Rodriguez retired with a .245 batting average, 16 home runs and 203 RBIs in 775 MLB games.

Rodriguez would go on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates' Triple-A affiliate for the remainder of the 1977 season. He finished his playing career in Mexico before transitioning to scouting and coaching.

A two-time American League All-Star (1969 and 1972), Rodriguez is most famous for catching Nolan Ryan's fourth career no-hitter on June 1, 1975 — tying former Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax's all-time record.

Ryan established the all-time record when he threw his seventh no-hitter in 1991.

"When I came home, I turned on ESPN, and that's when I heard about it," Rodriguez said at the time. "I said, 'Wow!' I felt really good because Nolan's a really nice guy. I caught him for three years, and it's really special to me every time he has a great game."

Rodriguez continued coaching youth baseball into his later years, mentoring future Puerto Rican-born major leaguers such as Rene Rivera.

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