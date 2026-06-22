Dodgers Notes: LA Promotes Top Prospect, Front Office Talks Trade Deadline, Edwin Diaz Progress

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 12-1, on Sunday afternoon in an anticlimactic series finale in LA. The defending champions fell to 49-29 on the year and will look to get back into the win column during a nine-game road trip starting Monday.

After the clobbering, it was reported that the Dodgers are promoting a top pitching prospect to Double-A.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported that right-handed pitcher Christian Zazueta has been promoted amid a strong season at High-A.

Across 48.2 innings this season, Zazueta has a 3.88 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 12 walks. He's the team's No. 8 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The Dodgers acquired Zazueta in the 2024 trade with the New York Yankees that sent left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson out.

Dodgers RHP Christian Zazueta, 21, has been promoted to Double-A, per source.



LA's 9th-ranked prospect has been excellent in High-A this season, with 66 K and 12 BB in 48.2 IP.



He was acquired before the 2024 season from the Yankees for Caleb Ferguson. https://t.co/zor43O6b5T — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) June 22, 2026

In other news, the front office spoke on the biggest items on the wish list ahead of the trade deadline. Former general manager and current insider with The Athletic Jim Bowden revealed what the Dodgers brass told him.

"When I reached out to the Dodgers, they responded 'just get healthy' and I’m actually in agreement," Bowden wrote. "They really have no obvious needs. If they can get Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Edwin Díaz all back at some point, they still have the best team in the sport. However, don’t count them out if the Tigers deal Tarik Skubal."

Speaking of Díaz getting healthy, the right-hander took a major step toward a return to the mound after his April 22 surgery. Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on his recovery after an initial bullpen session and made sure to note that the Dodgers aren't rushing back their closer, despite the progress.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too aggressive,” Roberts said. “But I hope that we just keep moving forward and throwing a handful of bullpens. You face some live hitters and then you just go out on a handful, three to five, rehab assignments and then you’re back.

“Eddie feels great. The bullpen went well. So those are all good signs.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Front Office Reveals Biggest Trade Deadline Needs

Dodgers' Edwin Díaz Takes Major Step Toward Return 2 Months After Surgery

Dodgers Star Calls Out MLB for 'Ridiculous' Proposal Amid CBA Negotiations

Dodger Stadium Covered in Smoke From Boyle Heights Fire Ahead of Sunday's Game

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Surging Twins

Dave Roberts Shares Unique Father's Day Bond With Former Dodgers Teammate

Dodgers Lineup vs Orioles: Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers stars plan to fight MLB regarding the implementation of a salary cap in the new CBA👀👀 pic.twitter.com/54glcmfQfk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 21, 2026

Max Muncy is truly one of the most underrated players across Major League Baseball pic.twitter.com/d7mOmceomP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 21, 2026

All about your favorite Dodger, according to their kids. 😂 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/6WtpSV23Ry — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 21, 2026

"Execution was just really bad. At this point, my coaches, teammates, the fans..they all deserve better than what I'm putting out there right now."



Emmet Sheehan (L (3-5), 3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 82 P) recaps his outing in the #Dodgers 12-1 loss to the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/8MALnN6qol — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 21, 2026

"My father gives me a lot of advice. He watches every game."



Edwin Diaz chats with @THEREAL_DV ahead of the #Dodgers Father's Day matchup vs. Orioles. pic.twitter.com/RpfgdGSNTB — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 21, 2026

#Dodgers top five prospect Eduardo Quintero shows the cannon he has for an arm. WOWWW!!! @greatlakesloons pic.twitter.com/ZyXthxF3LH — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) June 21, 2026

Will Klein has been SENSATIONAL for the Dodgers this season 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/5BiAJc5khY — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 21, 2026

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