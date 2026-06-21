Dodger Stadium Covered in Smoke From Boyle Heights Fire Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Father's Day Sunday is expected to start on time, barring any changes to the air quality around UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The nearby Boyle Heights fire has covered Dodger Stadium in smoke, causing a hazy scene just hours before first pitch. Manager Dave Roberts said as long as the air quality doesn't worsen, the game is expected to start on time at 1:10 p.m. PT.

“From what I’ve heard is, we’re going to move forward, we’re not in any jeopardy,” Roberts said. “So the league as of now feels like we’re going to just play.”

A lot of smoke in the air this morning at Dodger Stadium due to the Boyle Heights fire. Dave Roberts said that today's game should start on time as long as the air quality does not worsen. pic.twitter.com/uGVo40q1nS — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) June 21, 2026

A storage facility in Boyle Heights began burning on Wednesday afternoon, and the smoke has now spread throughout Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles declared a state of emergency for the fire on Saturday.

“While the [Los Angeles Fire Department] continues making progress, this is a major, multi-jurisdictional incident,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “I’m issuing an emergency declaration to ensure the city has the resources it needs as this operation continues and to keep the community safe.”

“While local officials continue to lead this response, the State of California is prepared to help safeguard public health, support emergency operations, and assist impacted residents,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The smoke from the nearby Boyle Heights warehouse fire has enshrouded Dodger Stadium in an acrid, nasty haze. Not sure I’d want to sit here and watch as a fan, much less play the game, unless conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/EyE15p8fge — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) June 21, 2026

The smoke hasn't been an issue for the first two games of the Dodgers vs. Orioles series, but the haze has traveled to Dodger Stadium Sunday morning.

Major League Baseball will take the health and safety of the players and fans into account regarding Sunday's game, but as of now, everything appears status quo.

The smoke from the fire of the cold storage unit in Boyle Heights has spread throughout Los Angeles County. pic.twitter.com/5rEqEECW4m — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 21, 2026

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Preview

The Dodgers and Orioles are facing off in a rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday after splitting the first two contests.

The Dodgers came from behind to win Friday's series opener, 6-5, behind a walk-off hit by Dalton Rushing.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers didn't have the same magic on Saturday, as they scored two runs in the ninth inning before Kyle Tucker stranded the winning run on the bases in a 3-2 loss.

On Sunday, the Dodgers will turn to right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan to win the series. He'll be facing off against right-hander Brandon Young of the Orioles.

First pitch for Sunday's game remains scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app and can be found on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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