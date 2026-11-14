Dodgers Notes: LA Interested in Yankees Reliever, Tarik Skubal Update, Andrew Friedman Addresses Lockout

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly targeting a New York Yankees reliever in free agency, and after the recent departure of Evan Phillips and the wide interest in Alex Vesia, LA's bullpen is in need. The Dodgers aren't alone, however, as they are just one of the reported five teams courting the 36-year-old southpaw who will be 37 in February.

In other news, the Dodgers are still not in the lead for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, according to senior MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The team Heyman put in front of the Dodgers (and behind the New York Mets) is none other than the divisional rival San Diego Padres.

"They have excited and engaged new owners in Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones and baseball’s biggest go-for-it agent in [president of baseball operations] A.J. Preller, and word is they are going to make a play instead of rumblings are gathering that they are going to make a play," Heyman wrote. "The franchise that once found Chase Headley too rich for it already has signed $1.2 billion in contracts for Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado (two deals), regularly sells out and has become a playoff regular.

"They look ready to win but need rotation help with Michael King, Robbie Ray and Casey Mize all free agents."

Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the impending MLB lockout and how it may affect the Dodgers spending this offseason.

“We’re definitely not in the business of speculating what will happen," Friedman said. "We are preparing per usual in terms of how we line up players and free agents and trade targets. What the rules of engagement are is always subject to change. So we have to be mindful of that. But we have no idea what that means and we’re not going to pretend to know.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Targeting Yankees Veteran Reliever in Free Agency, But Have Plenty of Competition

Dodgers Trail 2 Teams, Including Biggest Rival, in Odds to Sign Tarik Skubal

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Addresses How Impending Lockout Impacts Offseason Plans

Dodgers Exec Calls Out Blue Jays Outfielder Anthony Santander for Anti-Muslim Posts

Japanese Baseball Legend Believes Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Should Stop Pitching For Good

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are behind two teams — including the Padres — in the top odds to sign Tarik Skubal in free agency, per an insider👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TcjDD4ist6 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 13, 2026

Join us at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on 11/19 at 1 pm for our drive-thru turkey giveaway event! The first 1,500 families will receive one full-size turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more. pic.twitter.com/jE6BCrjViR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 13, 2026

Huge loss for the Dodgers bullpen and Goodness levels. Take care of Ev, Liz, Beau and Millie, Braves Country. They’re gems! https://t.co/DJN7gTIR6R pic.twitter.com/mHSpWQvFty — Stephen Nelson (@StephenNelson) November 13, 2026

The GM Meetings are in the books, and the Dodgers' offseason plans are starting to take shape.



From Tarik Skubal rumors to bullpen concerns, Miguel Rojas' replacement and a potential Teoscar Hernández trade, here's everything we learned in Vegas. ⬇️



READ:… pic.twitter.com/eC5HYg8fDw — Cody Snavely (Canelo) (@SnavelyCody6) November 14, 2026

The Dodgers are open to trading Teoscar Hernandez, per @Alden_Gonzalez



Gonzalez added that if they don’t get a good offer then they will keep him in case Josue De Paula isn’t ready defensively. pic.twitter.com/WGj2LAfJVP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 13, 2026

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