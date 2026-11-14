Dodgers Notes: LA Interested in Yankees Reliever, Tarik Skubal Update, Andrew Friedman Addresses Lockout
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly targeting a New York Yankees reliever in free agency, and after the recent departure of Evan Phillips and the wide interest in Alex Vesia, LA's bullpen is in need. The Dodgers aren't alone, however, as they are just one of the reported five teams courting the 36-year-old southpaw who will be 37 in February.
In other news, the Dodgers are still not in the lead for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, according to senior MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The team Heyman put in front of the Dodgers (and behind the New York Mets) is none other than the divisional rival San Diego Padres.
"They have excited and engaged new owners in Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones and baseball’s biggest go-for-it agent in [president of baseball operations] A.J. Preller, and word is they are going to make a play instead of rumblings are gathering that they are going to make a play," Heyman wrote. "The franchise that once found Chase Headley too rich for it already has signed $1.2 billion in contracts for Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado (two deals), regularly sells out and has become a playoff regular.
"They look ready to win but need rotation help with Michael King, Robbie Ray and Casey Mize all free agents."
Finally, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the impending MLB lockout and how it may affect the Dodgers spending this offseason.
“We’re definitely not in the business of speculating what will happen," Friedman said. "We are preparing per usual in terms of how we line up players and free agents and trade targets. What the rules of engagement are is always subject to change. So we have to be mindful of that. But we have no idea what that means and we’re not going to pretend to know.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Targeting Yankees Veteran Reliever in Free Agency, But Have Plenty of Competition
Dodgers Trail 2 Teams, Including Biggest Rival, in Odds to Sign Tarik Skubal
Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Addresses How Impending Lockout Impacts Offseason Plans
Dodgers Exec Calls Out Blue Jays Outfielder Anthony Santander for Anti-Muslim Posts
Japanese Baseball Legend Believes Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Should Stop Pitching For Good
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson