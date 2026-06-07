Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Officially Releases 2 Players, Will Smith Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-2, on Saturday night and improved to 42-23 on the year.

The Dodgers dominated the Angels right off the bat, scoring nine runs in the first inning as they ran away with the game early.

Shohei Ohtani recorded two hits in the first inning, including a two-run home run, while Andy Pages also hit a two-run home run in the inning.

That was more than enough for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed one run over eight innings in another dominant performance.

Before the game, the Dodgers announced a few roster moves, including a trade.

The Dodgers sent left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly to the Chicago Cubs. Moreover, the team added right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster while moving Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list.

Dave Roberts said Glasnow hasn't been throwing as he remains a ways away from returning.

In other news, the Dodgers released two players from the organization this week.

Catcher Seby Zavala and right-handed pitcher Marco Corcho were released from the organization. Savala joined the team on a minor league deal this offseason and was released from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Corcho has spent the last four years with the team and was released from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Finally, Will Smith was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a stiff neck.

Roberts said the Dodgers catcher is expected to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

“He was going to play two out of three [in the series against the Angels] regardless, so it’s nice that we could kind of tap Dalton [Rushing] on the shoulder and get him in there,” Roberts said. “I expect [Smith] to be in there tomorrow. We’ll see. But that’s our expectation.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Trade Pitcher to Cubs, Announce Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News

Dodgers Officially Release 2 Players From Organization

Dodgers Scratch Will Smith From Lineup vs Angels in Concerning Development

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Underwent Major Physical Transformation — Now He's Breaking Out

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Fires Back at Those Blaming LA for ‘Ruining Baseball’

Former Dodger James Outman Cut by New Team After Disappointing Tenure

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Kyle Tucker Out, Max Muncy Returns

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

A Shohei homer makes it nine runs in the first inning! pic.twitter.com/suvQ6nBcHC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2026

Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki underwent a major physical transformation — adding nearly 20 pounds — leading to instant results👀👀



The breakthrough is HERE⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qFjPY8Impl — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 6, 2026

"Tonight, he (Yamamoto) was pitching like it was a tie ball game."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers 9-2 win over the Angels. pic.twitter.com/U0hj0czdHC — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 7, 2026

Tyler Glasnow was initially expected to miss the minimum amount of time on the injured list with back spasms.



A month later, he's been moved to the 60-day IL, meaning he can't return until the second week of July at the earliest.



Dave Roberts said he's not currently throwing. pic.twitter.com/Jzgpviwijw — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 6, 2026

The Dodgers found a cockroach in the dugout. 😂



(Via: @ShotimeLAD) pic.twitter.com/Q1VPjdNO79 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 7, 2026

Andy homers and the bullpen is ready. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gjV6cGOmyG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2026

The Dodgers traded OF James Outman to the Twins for RHP Brock Stewart ahead of last year's deadline.



Stewart has appeared in six games over the last 10 months, spending a majority of the time on the IL.



Outman was just DFA'd after hitting .151 with an OPS of .526 with Minnesota pic.twitter.com/lQ62X4rpnV — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 6, 2026

Dave Roberts fired back at those blaming the Dodgers for ruining baseball🔥🔥



"My honest opinion is the majority of takes about the Dodgers couldn’t be more lazy"👀👀 pic.twitter.com/52sC90H4jC — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 6, 2026

The Dodgers traded LHP Antoine Kelly to the Cubs.



Kelly joined the team on a minor league deal this offseason and had a 5.14 ERA across 21 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.



He's a former second-round pick of the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/yKNWKtORgg — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 6, 2026

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