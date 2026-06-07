Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Officially Releases 2 Players, Will Smith Injury
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-2, on Saturday night and improved to 42-23 on the year.
The Dodgers dominated the Angels right off the bat, scoring nine runs in the first inning as they ran away with the game early.
Shohei Ohtani recorded two hits in the first inning, including a two-run home run, while Andy Pages also hit a two-run home run in the inning.
That was more than enough for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed one run over eight innings in another dominant performance.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced a few roster moves, including a trade.
The Dodgers sent left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly to the Chicago Cubs. Moreover, the team added right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster while moving Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list.
Dave Roberts said Glasnow hasn't been throwing as he remains a ways away from returning.
In other news, the Dodgers released two players from the organization this week.
Catcher Seby Zavala and right-handed pitcher Marco Corcho were released from the organization. Savala joined the team on a minor league deal this offseason and was released from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Corcho has spent the last four years with the team and was released from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.
Finally, Will Smith was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a stiff neck.
Roberts said the Dodgers catcher is expected to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
“He was going to play two out of three [in the series against the Angels] regardless, so it’s nice that we could kind of tap Dalton [Rushing] on the shoulder and get him in there,” Roberts said. “I expect [Smith] to be in there tomorrow. We’ll see. But that’s our expectation.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Trade Pitcher to Cubs, Announce Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News
Dodgers Officially Release 2 Players From Organization
Dodgers Scratch Will Smith From Lineup vs Angels in Concerning Development
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Underwent Major Physical Transformation — Now He's Breaking Out
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Fires Back at Those Blaming LA for ‘Ruining Baseball’
Former Dodger James Outman Cut by New Team After Disappointing Tenure
Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Kyle Tucker Out, Max Muncy Returns
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras