Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Shohei Ohtani Schedule Changed, Another Pitcher to IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Los Angeles Angels, 10-1, on Sunday as they effortlessly swept the Freeway Series and improved to 29-18 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki unleashed what was easily his best start since coming to MLB as he went a career-high seven innings, struck out a career-best eight batters, walked zero and allowed four hits and one earned run. He lowered his ERA to 5.09 on the year.

The scoring started with a sacrifice fly by veteran Miguel Rojas in the second inning and a Hyeseong Kim RBI single three pitches later. In the fourth inning, Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages each brought in a pair of runs with RBI singles of their own, and Kyle Tucker singled in a run of his own to extend the lead to 7-0. That would be more than enough for Sasaki.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers made a trade to add another starting pitcher to their rotation. The southpaw from the Toronto Blue Jays posted a 3.18 ERA last season with the winners of the American League pennant to go along with a 9-2 record and a WAR of 2.2. He's expected to start in a long relief/swingman role before potentially transitioning into the rotation.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani's pitching schedule was altered ahead of the Dodgers' series with the San Diego Padres.

The four-time MVP was in the midst of one of his worst offensive slumps in recent memory, but he hit.471 in his last four games after it was decided that he would take two games off from hitting.

Manager Dave Roberts claimed that he will "probably" be back to regular hitting and pitching this week as he hopes to expand on his Cy Young-caliber season.

Finally, in a tale as old as time for Dodgers fans, another pitcher was added to the injured list. This time, a reliever with a 2.08 ERA on the year hit the shelf with left shoulder discomfort amid a scoreless streak that's lasted 11.1 innings.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Make Trade, Acquire Starting Pitcher From Blue Jays

Dodgers Adding Former Blue Jays, Padres Starting Pitcher Amid Rash of Injuries

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Padres Series, With Major Shohei Ohtani Change

Dodgers Lose 2.08-ERA Reliever to Injury, Call Up 2 Pitchers in Massive Roster Move

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Sends Clear Message on Roki Sasaki's Future

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts and Will Smith Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers have been adamant that Roki Sasaki would stay in the big league rotation.



With injuries to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, it’s now a necessity — and Sasaki just delivered the best start of his MLB career.



He set career-highs in IPs (7) and Ks (8). He had 0 walks. pic.twitter.com/geoFvlZH5d — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

Shohei singles in a pair! pic.twitter.com/KtrhUorjC4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 17, 2026

Andy and Kyle make it a five-run inning! pic.twitter.com/TH819atXIs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 17, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is heating up at the perfect time 🔥👀



Last 4 games:

8-for-17 (.471)

1 HR

8 RBI

4 XBH

4 BB pic.twitter.com/Bu9Vw5ylUM — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 17, 2026

The Dodgers acquired LHP Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 17, 2026

Dodgers vs. Padres pitching probables this week:



5/18: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Michael King

5/19: Emmet Sheehan vs. Griffin Canning

5/20: Shohei Ohtani vs. Randy Vasquez



The Dodgers moved Ohtani to Wednesday with Thursday off. He'll "probably" hit and pitch, per Dave Roberts. pic.twitter.com/DLkCJqqR11 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

Alex Freeland took that demotion to Triple-A OKC PERSONAL 😤



Since being sent down:

.421 AVG

1.371 OPS

3 HR

10 RBI



Did the Dodgers send the wrong guy down? pic.twitter.com/hU68XAEPKQ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 17, 2026

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