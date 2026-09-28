Dodgers Notes: NLDS Roster Prediction, Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Hyeseong Kim on Postseason Roster?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-1, in a 10-inning thriller as they finished the regular season with a record of 100-62, the second-highest win total in MLB this year.
It was a bullpen game for LA as the starting rotation continues to rest before a highly-anticipated postseason, but they combined for 16 strikeouts to just five hits allowed on the day to close out game No. 162.
Offensively, Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to tie things up and an Alex Call RBI double in the 10th inning broke the tie. Then, it was Pages in the 10th who slugged a three-run home run to promptly start the Giants' offseason.
As the Dodgers still need to wait until after the wild-card round to meet their NLDS opponent, there are many iterations of what the postseason roster might look like due to injuries, inconsistency and other factors that have kept manager Dave Roberts shuffling the lineup this season. The team at Dodgers On SI created a roster projection for the first 26-man crew of the postseason.
In other news, a former Dodgers reliever and World Series champion retired from the game of baseball. After a career of 517 relief appearances, he made the first (and last) start of his MLB career on Saturday.
Finally, manager Dave Roberts recently revealed that Hyeseong Kim will not only be with the team during their off week, but will be a consideration for the postseason roster.
“My expectation is Hyeseong will be here during the off week and potentially be a conversation for the postseason because he has the ability to run, to play defense, and steal a base,” Roberts said. “He’s in the conversation, yes.”
Kim put together an incredibly impressive career in Korea Baseball Organization, but when he made his way to MLB last offseason, there was a bit of a learning curve offensively. In just 43 appearances in 2026, he was hitting .259 before being optioned to Triple-A at the end of May.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Projecting the Dodgers Playoff Roster for the NLDS
Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB
Dodgers Could Call Up Hyeseong Kim for Postseason Roster
Dodgers' Josue De Paula Sends Direct Message to His Doubters
Dodgers Announce Lineup for Game 162 vs Giants, With Just About Everyone Playing
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson