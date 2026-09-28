Dodgers Notes: NLDS Roster Prediction, Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Hyeseong Kim on Postseason Roster?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-1, in a 10-inning thriller as they finished the regular season with a record of 100-62, the second-highest win total in MLB this year.

It was a bullpen game for LA as the starting rotation continues to rest before a highly-anticipated postseason, but they combined for 16 strikeouts to just five hits allowed on the day to close out game No. 162.

Offensively, Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to tie things up and an Alex Call RBI double in the 10th inning broke the tie. Then, it was Pages in the 10th who slugged a three-run home run to promptly start the Giants' offseason.

As the Dodgers still need to wait until after the wild-card round to meet their NLDS opponent, there are many iterations of what the postseason roster might look like due to injuries, inconsistency and other factors that have kept manager Dave Roberts shuffling the lineup this season. The team at Dodgers On SI created a roster projection for the first 26-man crew of the postseason.

In other news, a former Dodgers reliever and World Series champion retired from the game of baseball. After a career of 517 relief appearances, he made the first (and last) start of his MLB career on Saturday.

Finally, manager Dave Roberts recently revealed that Hyeseong Kim will not only be with the team during their off week, but will be a consideration for the postseason roster.

“My expectation is Hyeseong will be here during the off week and potentially be a conversation for the postseason because he has the ability to run, to play defense, and steal a base,” Roberts said. “He’s in the conversation, yes.”

Kim put together an incredibly impressive career in Korea Baseball Organization, but when he made his way to MLB last offseason, there was a bit of a learning curve offensively. In just 43 appearances in 2026, he was hitting .259 before being optioned to Triple-A at the end of May.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Projecting the Dodgers Playoff Roster for the NLDS

Dodgers World Series Champion Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB

Dodgers Could Call Up Hyeseong Kim for Postseason Roster

Dodgers' Josue De Paula Sends Direct Message to His Doubters

Dodgers Announce Lineup for Game 162 vs Giants, With Just About Everyone Playing

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

ANDY FOR GAME 162! pic.twitter.com/IUT59vcK9b — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 27, 2026

Mookie: "This is the time where you really have to come together. There's gonna be a lot of adversity and whatnot. It's something that we've all been doing together for a while now, and we'll get an opportunity to do it again." #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/h0LtmOilI6 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 27, 2026

Edwin Diaz has been DOMINANT since returning from the IL:



1.0 IP — 1 H — 0 ER — 2 K⁰1.0 IP — 0 H — 0 ER — 2 K⁰1.0 IP — 0 H — 0 ER — 2 K⁰1.0 IP — 0 H — 0 ER — 2 K⁰1.0 IP — 0 H — 0 ER — 1 K



5.0 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 9 K



Is Díaz going to be on the postseason roster? 🏆… — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 27, 2026

Dodgers become the second team this season to reach 100 wins! pic.twitter.com/01tkBsvimY — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2026

Miggy Ro: "We're looking to win another 11 games for us to make history and do something really cool about our legacies and the city of LA." #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/3dNG671FlZ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 27, 2026

Dave Roberts is now the third manager in baseball history to win 100 or more games in a season six times.

He joins Joe McCarthy of the Yankees and Atlanta’s Bobby Cox https://t.co/VgaEc3Y9eT — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 27, 2026

DAVE ROBERTS on the possibility of HYESEONG KIM making the NLDS roster:



“It’s a conversation. [It’s a] short series. Pitching, as far as a number of arms, is not as important… You’re talking about the value of a pinch-runner in potential close games, and trusting Hyeseong, who… pic.twitter.com/hcK4bdT7Ya — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) September 28, 2026

Teoscar: "We are gonna be ready for 11 more games, and hopefully we can win another championship."#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/3aRlewQwrr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 27, 2026

Tarik set the tone this series. 🔥



Dodgers x @MLBPS_US pic.twitter.com/9HPNyfyim0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 27, 2026

With the regular season ending in SF, can’t help but think of Vin’s final sign off #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/VYbpicQQBJ — DΛVΣ (@DoyersDave) September 27, 2026

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