Dodgers Notes: Pete Crow-Armstrong Called Out By Actress, Will Smith Injury, More Health Updates
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The Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Chicago Cubs, 6-0, on Sunday and improved to 19-9 on the year. Southpaw Justin Wrobleski collected six strikeouts across six scoreless innings to earn his fourth win in a row, and did so on a career-high 109 pitches.
On the offensive side of things, Andy Pages scored the game's first run thanks to a sacrifice fly while a Miguel Rojas double later that same inning brought in another pair of runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, backstop Dalton Rushing singled in a run of his own and Kyle Tucker made his way home via a pickoff error by Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.
Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani had experienced his longest home run drought as a Dodger (11 games) but luckily snapped the streak in the seventh inning with a 382-foot solo shot. He finished 3-for-3 on the day with a walk to go along with a stolen base.
Ahead of the eventual victory, a notable actress clapped back at Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong after his comments on Dodger fans not caring about the game. After he doubled down on his remarks, going as far calling Los Angeles a "see-me city," the actress took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disdain for the LA-native's comments.
In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith has an update on his back injury that kept him out for two consecutive games. Manager Dave Roberts was hopeful when speaking about the state of his backstop.
“He could play if needed to, but we just felt it was smart to just give him an extra day," Roberts said.
In more injury-related news, there are a few key Dodgers on the shelf due to injury such as Cy Young award winner Blake Snell (who has yet to make his 2026 debut) and superstar Mookie Betts. The article linked below gives the latest injury updates to each wounded Dodger and when fans can expect to see them back on the diamond.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Actress Claps Back at Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong After Dissing Dodgers Fans
Dodgers Share Will Smith Injury Update Following Second Straight Missed Game
Dodgers Injury Updates: Mookie Betts, Brock Stewart, Blake Snell, More
Dodgers Have Tough Decision Looming as Mookie Betts Nears Return
MLB Consulted Dodgers Before Making 'Shohei Ohtani Rules'
Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Remains Out With Injury, Kyle Tucker Dropped Again
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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