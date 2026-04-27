Dodgers Notes: Pete Crow-Armstrong Called Out By Actress, Will Smith Injury, More Health Updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Chicago Cubs, 6-0, on Sunday and improved to 19-9 on the year. Southpaw Justin Wrobleski collected six strikeouts across six scoreless innings to earn his fourth win in a row, and did so on a career-high 109 pitches.

On the offensive side of things, Andy Pages scored the game's first run thanks to a sacrifice fly while a Miguel Rojas double later that same inning brought in another pair of runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, backstop Dalton Rushing singled in a run of his own and Kyle Tucker made his way home via a pickoff error by Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani had experienced his longest home run drought as a Dodger (11 games) but luckily snapped the streak in the seventh inning with a 382-foot solo shot. He finished 3-for-3 on the day with a walk to go along with a stolen base.

Ahead of the eventual victory, a notable actress clapped back at Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong after his comments on Dodger fans not caring about the game. After he doubled down on his remarks, going as far calling Los Angeles a "see-me city," the actress took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disdain for the LA-native's comments.

In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith has an update on his back injury that kept him out for two consecutive games. Manager Dave Roberts was hopeful when speaking about the state of his backstop.

“He could play if needed to, but we just felt it was smart to just give him an extra day," Roberts said.

In more injury-related news, there are a few key Dodgers on the shelf due to injury such as Cy Young award winner Blake Snell (who has yet to make his 2026 debut) and superstar Mookie Betts. The article linked below gives the latest injury updates to each wounded Dodger and when fans can expect to see them back on the diamond.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Actress Claps Back at Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong After Dissing Dodgers Fans

Dodgers Share Will Smith Injury Update Following Second Straight Missed Game

Dodgers Injury Updates: Mookie Betts, Brock Stewart, Blake Snell, More

Dodgers Have Tough Decision Looming as Mookie Betts Nears Return

MLB Consulted Dodgers Before Making 'Shohei Ohtani Rules'

Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Remains Out With Injury, Kyle Tucker Dropped Again

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani's home run drought is over.



He hits a homer 109.8 mph off the bat and 382 feet to the opposite field.



It's his sixth homer of the year and the Dodgers are well on their way to winning another series.pic.twitter.com/WGL6yYamNw — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 26, 2026

Quick work from the Boys in Blue! pic.twitter.com/k6c7bZvChS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

Six shutout innings from Wrobo! pic.twitter.com/9LXGWfKTUt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

Ohtani rule? Ohtani rules. pic.twitter.com/uG5nZr2ng0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

Justin Wrobleski has done it again. He just pitched six shutout innings against the Cubs, finishing it off with a Pete Crow-Armstong pop out. His final line:



6 IP

4 H

0 ER

6 K

109 pitches



His season ERA is down to 1.50 for the Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/ulpFiGhg3R — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 26, 2026

Your team leader in homers, Max Muncy. 🔥



Dodgers x @FlyANA_official pic.twitter.com/7vcROdbCIQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

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