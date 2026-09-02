Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Clear Statement on Using Shohei Ohtani in Outfield This Season

Time is running out on Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani to pitch again in 2026. An injury to his left knee has kept him from facing live hitters outside of a simulated setting since July 3.

Ohtani threw an abbreviated 20-pitch bullpen session on Friday but didn't come out of it feeling 100% healthy. The Dodgers scratched him from a potential Sunday start in Detroit.

Now, the question is not when Ohtani will start for the Dodgers again in 2026, but if. In three months as a member of the Dodgers' starting rotation prior to the injury, Ohtani went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 85.2 innings across 14 starts.

A more pertinent question: if Ohtani doesn't take the field as a pitcher, could he see time in the outfield?

Ohtani can only do as much as his knee allows. Manager Dave Roberts said the same physical issues that are preventing Ohtani from pitching would also prevent him from playing a corner outfield spot.

"Not on the table right now," Roberts said.

Dodgers Would Gain Major Advantages by Using Shohei Ohtani in Outfield

The advantage to having him available as a corner outfielder is twofold.

If Ohtani cannot pitch as a starter capable of throwing multiple innings, the ability to bring him into a game as a relief pitcher — for all or part of an inning — could be preferable to not having him pitch at all.

If Ohtani starts a game at designated hitter, then moves to the mound, the Dodgers would lose their DH for the remainder of that game. Yet they would not lose Ohtani's bat in the lineup if he could move from the mound to the outfield after his pitching stint ends.

The other advantage concerns the Dodgers' available corner outfielders and designated hitters.

Through Tuesday, left fielder Teoscar Hernández (95 OPS+) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (90 OPS+) have been below-average hitters.

Dalton Rushing had a 122 OPS+ in 75 games before an elbow injury sent him to the injured list. Although he was activated Tuesday, Rushing is limited to hitting duties for now. Hunter Feduccia remains the backup catcher to Will Smith, who was also activated from the injured list Tuesday.

With both Rushing and Ohtani unable to play their primary defensive positions, moving Ohtani to the outfield would offer Roberts the ability to get two of his best hitters in the lineup — Ohtani in left or right, Rushing at DH.

Ohtani played 62 games in the outfield, mostly in right field, in Nippon Professional Baseball from 2013-17. Since coming to MLB from Japan's top league, his only outfield experience came in nine innings across parts of seven games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. No balls were hit to him.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.