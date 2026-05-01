Dodgers Notes: Tough Decision Looming, Dave Roberts Disagrees With Outfielder, Andy Pages Extension?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have a difficult decision coming up as two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is nearing his return to the team.
The starting rotation has been electric to start off 2026, and choosing which pitcher to drop in place of Snell isn't going to be easy for manager Dave Roberts.
Speaking of Roberts, he recently disagreed with outfielder Alex Call on an ABS decision that he made on Wednesday. During a 2-and-1 count in the sixth inning, Call initiated and then lost a challenge on what turned out to be strike two.
The skipper spoke after the game on how this impacted the defending champions by not having any challenges left for the remainder of the contest.
“Obviously, when you look back, it wasn't a good challenge,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to have one challenge left in the fourth inning ... and you put yourself behind the eight ball. You know, if you're gonna challenge, and it was a [high] leverage-ish spot, as far as that importance but ... you like to think you're gonna get those right.”
Finally, center fielder Andy Pages appears to be in line for a massive pay day soon. A top MLB insider and former general manager floated the 25-year-old as a candidate to collect an imminent contract extension as he is currently on a $800,000 deal with one year of pre-arbitration left. He's not set to hit free agency until 2031.
Pages is having quite the start to 2026 despite cooling off as of late, batting .321/.366/.518 with an OPS of .884. In his 31 appearances so far, he has slugged five home runs and 25 RBIs.
Pages also excels in the quality of his hits with a hard-hit rate (batted balls 95 mph or over) in the 93rd percentile among qualified batters. On the defensive side of things, Pages ranks in the 97th percentile in terms of arm strength across qualified MLB players.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Face Tough Decision as Blake Snell Nears 2026 Debut
Dodgers Outfielder, Dave Roberts Disagree Over Key Decision in Loss to Marlins
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