Dodgers Notes: Tough Decision Looming, Dave Roberts Disagrees With Outfielder, Andy Pages Extension?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a difficult decision coming up as two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is nearing his return to the team.

The starting rotation has been electric to start off 2026, and choosing which pitcher to drop in place of Snell isn't going to be easy for manager Dave Roberts.

Speaking of Roberts, he recently disagreed with outfielder Alex Call on an ABS decision that he made on Wednesday. During a 2-and-1 count in the sixth inning, Call initiated and then lost a challenge on what turned out to be strike two.

The skipper spoke after the game on how this impacted the defending champions by not having any challenges left for the remainder of the contest.

“Obviously, when you look back, it wasn't a good challenge,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to have one challenge left in the fourth inning ... and you put yourself behind the eight ball. You know, if you're gonna challenge, and it was a [high] leverage-ish spot, as far as that importance but ... you like to think you're gonna get those right.”

Finally, center fielder Andy Pages appears to be in line for a massive pay day soon. A top MLB insider and former general manager floated the 25-year-old as a candidate to collect an imminent contract extension as he is currently on a $800,000 deal with one year of pre-arbitration left. He's not set to hit free agency until 2031.

Pages is having quite the start to 2026 despite cooling off as of late, batting .321/.366/.518 with an OPS of .884. In his 31 appearances so far, he has slugged five home runs and 25 RBIs.

Pages also excels in the quality of his hits with a hard-hit rate (batted balls 95 mph or over) in the 93rd percentile among qualified batters. On the defensive side of things, Pages ranks in the 97th percentile in terms of arm strength across qualified MLB players.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Face Tough Decision as Blake Snell Nears 2026 Debut

Dodgers Outfielder, Dave Roberts Disagree Over Key Decision in Loss to Marlins

Dodgers' Breakout Star Named Top Candidate for Long-Term Extension

Dodgers April Awards: MVP, Cy Young, Biggest Disappointment and More

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Cardinals Series

Dodgers Made 4 Trades in April — How Are They Working Out?

Dodgers Manager Has No Idea When Brusdar Graterol Will Return

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Max Muncy started wearing glasses on April 30, 2025. It's officially been one year.



His stats for the Dodgers (101 games):



.274/.397/.572

28 HR

74 RBI

77 K/64 BB

.969 OPS

166 wRC+

411 wOBA



He's been one of the best hitters in baseball since making the change. pic.twitter.com/yW4ISsPx6J — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 30, 2026

The Dodgers are rolling out their young arms vs St. Louis this weekend 👀



Friday: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.79 ERA)

Saturday: Roki Sasaki (1-2, 6.35 ERA)

Sunday: Justin Wrobleski (4-0, 1.50 ERA)



What record do you think the Dodgers finish with in this series vs the Cardinals? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/mGA6GBX1cC — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) April 30, 2026

The reigning champs hold first place in the NL West! pic.twitter.com/aX3XGtlY59 — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2026

… actually, make it three home runs today for Sirota, who added another one in Game 2 of Great Lakes’ doubleheader. Here’s all three



He ends April with a 1.113 OPS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RPXPJWLaYT https://t.co/40l7OD3hQi — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) May 1, 2026

Name a Dodger who deserved a ring but never got one 💍 pic.twitter.com/hoJxj2x8to — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) April 30, 2026

The MLB put Max Muncy 5th on their “hitter power rankings”



These are his numbers so far this season:



.287 / .374 / .594

9 HR

11 RBI

14 BB

23 R pic.twitter.com/v0o1ORdi7R — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) April 30, 2026

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