Dodgers Notes: Why LA Lost NLCS Game 1, Andrew Friedman’s Request, Dodgers Can’t Overlook Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1, on Sunday evening.

Reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal got the start and struck out seven across five innings of work. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks on the night.

Offensively, the lone run was scored in the second inning by the only Dodger who has successfully hit with runners in scoring position this postseason: Andy Pages. The two-time defending champions left nine on base during Game 1, something that has become all too familiar this October — and a big reason why LA lost the series opener.

Dodgers have left 6 on base tonight and everyone on the team not named Andy Pages are 0 for 18 in the postseason with RISP. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 12, 2026

In other news, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had one request for his offense during the NLCS. After Pages' bases-loaded single during Game 4 of the NL Division Series, Friedman was asked if it was part of the plan for the team to win while having just one hit with runners in scoring position the whole series.

“No, it was not [part of the plan], but the one [hit] was big,” Friedman said. “I think it speaks to the vast number of ways we can win a baseball game. But certainly, for quality of life, [I] would like us to cash in a few more of those opportunities in the next round.”

Finally, heading into the NLCS, the Dodgers On SI staff revealed why LA couldn't overlook the Brewers. Jacob Misiorowski represented the elite starting pitching power Milwaukee has (five strikeouts and one earned run in 4.1 innings), but aspects of the team like their dominant bullpen and youth may prove to be difference-makers moving forward.

Another area the Brewers appeared to best the Dodgers at was the ability to play their own brand of small-ball baseball. A solo home run tied things up in the fourth inning — something reminiscent of the Dodgers' main source of run production — but the team manufactured the eventual game-winning run in the fifth inning via a walk, sacrifice bunt and a single.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Andrew Friedman Has One Request for Dodgers Hitters in NLCS

Why the Dodgers Can't Overlook the Brewers in the NLCS

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs Brewers

Dodgers Announce NLCS Roster vs Brewers, With a Few Big Changes From Last Round

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers star Tarik Skubal defended Clayton Kershaw for his unfair postseason narrative⬇️⬇️



You LOVE to see it👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XBoSczElEc — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 11, 2026

The Misiorowski whiff rate on his fastball:



During the season: 40.2 percent

Tonight: 18.5 percent



Amazing job by the Dodgers tonight to not get beat on one of baseball's most unhittable pitches. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 12, 2026

Josue De Paula with another incredible plate appearance in the postseason.



The 21-year-old came in as a pinch hitter representing the potential final out.



He drew a five-pitch walk and turned over the Dodgers lineup in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/tf4jCWe2EG — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

Tarik Skubal’s first two playoff starts as a Dodger:



6.0 IP + 2 H + 1 ER + 7 K

5.0 IP + 5 H + 2 ER + 7 K



2.46 ERA pic.twitter.com/H89GZVPibw — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 12, 2026

Tarik Skubal with six strikeouts and just one hit through the first three frames of his LCS debut. pic.twitter.com/74nIOeBCBb — Gabe Smallson (@gabesmallson) October 12, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy did NOT hold back when asked about Tarik Skubal



“I just want to step on his throat. I mean that respectfully.” pic.twitter.com/ySYD1xcd2T — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 11, 2026

The Dodgers had more hits, more walks, and less strikeouts than the Brewers offense.



But, they went 1-6 with RISP, left 9 on base, and grounded into 3 double plays.



They lose 2-1. pic.twitter.com/PvkbR9Igiq — Nick (@nicktalkingball) October 12, 2026

REMEMBER what Shohei Ohtani did to Milwaukee in the 2025 NLCS?



.357/.500/1.143

1.643 OPS

3 HR

4 RBI

NLCS MVP



He was UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/dg1XoCnWJG — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 11, 2026

Let the NLCS begin. pic.twitter.com/kJ52NIraOM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2026

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