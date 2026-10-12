Dodgers Notes: Why LA Lost NLCS Game 1, Andrew Friedman’s Request, Dodgers Can’t Overlook Brewers
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1, on Sunday evening.
Reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal got the start and struck out seven across five innings of work. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks on the night.
Offensively, the lone run was scored in the second inning by the only Dodger who has successfully hit with runners in scoring position this postseason: Andy Pages. The two-time defending champions left nine on base during Game 1, something that has become all too familiar this October — and a big reason why LA lost the series opener.
In other news, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had one request for his offense during the NLCS. After Pages' bases-loaded single during Game 4 of the NL Division Series, Friedman was asked if it was part of the plan for the team to win while having just one hit with runners in scoring position the whole series.
“No, it was not [part of the plan], but the one [hit] was big,” Friedman said. “I think it speaks to the vast number of ways we can win a baseball game. But certainly, for quality of life, [I] would like us to cash in a few more of those opportunities in the next round.”
Finally, heading into the NLCS, the Dodgers On SI staff revealed why LA couldn't overlook the Brewers. Jacob Misiorowski represented the elite starting pitching power Milwaukee has (five strikeouts and one earned run in 4.1 innings), but aspects of the team like their dominant bullpen and youth may prove to be difference-makers moving forward.
Another area the Brewers appeared to best the Dodgers at was the ability to play their own brand of small-ball baseball. A solo home run tied things up in the fourth inning — something reminiscent of the Dodgers' main source of run production — but the team manufactured the eventual game-winning run in the fifth inning via a walk, sacrifice bunt and a single.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Andrew Friedman Has One Request for Dodgers Hitters in NLCS
Why the Dodgers Can't Overlook the Brewers in the NLCS
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs Brewers
Dodgers Announce NLCS Roster vs Brewers, With a Few Big Changes From Last Round
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson