The Los Angeles Dodgers received a message from right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller after he was surprisingly traded to the Minnesota Twins as part of the deal to land former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis. He sent a message to the team, his former teammates and fans on his personal Instagram account

"Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear Dodger blue," Miller wrote. "From the moment I was drafted in 2020, the Dodgers organization took me in as a young kid with a dream and gave me the opportunity to live it. Los Angeles became home, and the people I met along the way became family. I’ll forever cherish the memories, relationships, and experiences that came with being a Dodger. To the entire Dodgers organization, my teammates, coaches, staff, and especially the fans, thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and making these years so special."

In other news, there is an update on a contract extension for the Dodgers' center fielder of the future, Andy Pages. The soon-to-be 26-year-old posted another promising season in 2026, his first as an All-Star, and even received the first MVP votes of his career.

Given his elite status as a defender, his arm strength that puts him on the next level as well as his consistent bat, his price will likely only rise if he keeps things up.

Finally, Dodgers fans were called out by Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt. He compared the postseason atmosphere to that of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park while making an appearances on the Baseball Is Dead Podcast.

"When we played the Dodgers, it just kind of felt like a regular season game. When we went to San Diego, it was so loud. They would throw a strike, and everyone was screaming. It was a little different in LA," Pratt said. "Not that they weren't loud — because when they got loud, they got loud. Because those speakers in center field are loud. But it just didn't feel like San Diego or Tampa Bay."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers’ Bobby Miller Sends Message After Surprise Trade to Twins

Dodgers Insider Provides Update on Andy Pages Contract Extension Talks

Brewers Star Calls Out Dodgers Crowd for ‘Regular Season’ Atmosphere in Postseason

Dodgers Officially Non-Tender 32-Year-Old Pitcher, Making Him Free Agent

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers have reportedly not had any discussions with Andy Pages about a potential contract extension this offseason...



Do you want to see LA get it done before he gets more expensive?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VxD7ZuikBY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 22, 2026

Congratulations Dave on receiving the prestigious Fire in the Gut Award from the Navy Seal Foundation! The award honors individuals that show exceptional grit, selfless leadership and resilience in adversity. pic.twitter.com/ciuu6bcxdj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 22, 2026

Imagine if Royce Lewis can somehow find a way to stay healthy with the Dodgers. 🤩



His MLB 162 Game Average:

.246/.302/.429

.731 OPS

26 HR

90 RBI



Are you buying the upside? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7nKiS2MSwF — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 21, 2026

The top 10 prospects in the Dodgers' system entering 2027 🔥



Los Angeles' list is headlined by Josue De Paula, who has the potential to be one of the game's elite.



See brand new scouting reports here: https://t.co/Uh3rqnEpPG pic.twitter.com/AReoXSQlOR — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 21, 2026

Who remembers Corey Seager's legendary 2020 postseason run? 🥹



.328 AVG⁰.746 SLG⁰1.171 OPS⁰8 HR⁰20 RBI



He was absolutely unstoppable and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988, taking home World Series MVP honors. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4yJhEq4u41 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 21, 2026

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