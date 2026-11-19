The Los Angeles Dodgers have seven free agents left on the open market after right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Teams are up against the clock to make their free agency signings before the presumed Dec. 1 lockout, but regardless, these seven players are going to need a contract ahead of 2027, whenever the season begins.

Here's predictions of where the Dodgers' seven free agents will wind up.

Tarik Skubal, LHP: San Diego Padres

This one would hurt for Dodgers fans, not just in losing the talents of Skubal but having to see him in the same division for years to come. The Padres have made it clear with their new ownership that they are committed to winning, and with the current state of their starting rotation, it wouldn't be surprising if they pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table to get the two-time Cy Young award winner.

Skubal is projected to land a record contract for a pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal.

Blake Treinen, RHP: Los Angeles Dodgers

Treinen, 38, posted a 3.64 ERA in 2026, but missed nearly three months over the summer with elbow complications. Just seven appearances later, Treinen suffered a shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen just before the postseason.

The reason the Dodgers are the projected landing spot is because the last seven seasons of familiarity could present less risk than a new team taking a chance on an aging pitcher coming off an injury-riddled year.

It's also possible Treinen retires.

Kris Bubic, LHP: Baltimore Orioles

Bubic did exactly what was asked of him during his short tenure in Dodger blue, posting five scoreless appearances in relief in the regular season (and two less impressive postseason performances). The former All-Star is reportedly drawing plenty of interest on the open market.

Enrique Hernandez, INF/OF: Milwaukee Brewers

This one will also hurt for Dodgers fans, but it is no secret that they are looking to get younger this offseason.

The postseason proved to be one where the Dodgers needed every advantage they could get, starting with consistent hitting. Hernandez has certainly been a significant part of the Dodgers' last three championships, but his postseason production has only gotten worse since 2024.

The Brewers already lost NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox and have a need at first base, but perhaps Hernandez's defensive versatility and veteran experience will fit perfectly into manager Pat Murphy's system.

Eric Lauer, LHP: Toronto Blue Jays

Lauer delivered a 4.50 ERA across 72 innings of work after his early-season trade to LA, and was perfect in his role as a stopgap pitcher amid a few key injuries to the rotation. Left elbow inflammation ultimately ended his season early, but he showed enough to earn a new deal with an old team.

Brusdar Graterol, RHP: Philadelphia Phillies

The talents of Graterol are undeniable when he is on the mound, but health has prevented him from fully unleashing what he can do. His last full healthy season in 2023 featured a 1.20 ERA across 68 appearances, plus an average fastball speed of 98.6 mph, good for the 97th percentile that year.

The Phillies are the prediction here as they are still looking for another effective piece to add to their bullpen. Graterol would be an inexpensive option.

Alex Vesia, LHP: Los Angeles Dodgers

The left-handed Vesia has been a critical piece of the bullpen since his Dodgers tenure began. The postseason proved how important bullpens can be (with Vesia not allowing a run in five appearances this past October), and the expectation is the two sides can reach a deal.

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