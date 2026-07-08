Dodgers 'Prepared to Pivot' if Shohei Ohtani Can't Pitch Friday vs Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been weighing how to approach the final pitching start for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of the All-Star break.

Ohtani is coming off a minor biceps injury, and there was talk that the team could skip his final pitching appearance before the All-Star break. The star has also been dealing with some other issues (knee soreness and blisters) from a heavy workload in the first half of the season.

However, it seems that Ohtani will make his next scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. But, the Dodgers do have a plan in place in case they decide to rest Ohtani before the break.

"As he goes through the next couple days, if he doesn't feel great, we'll pivot, and we're prepared to pivot," Roberts said. "But as we sit here, I don't see that changing."

Ohtani has been absolutely lights out on the mound this season, with him getting some National League Cy Young buzz earlier in the year. Overall, Ohtani has registered an ERA of 1.79 over 14 starts with 95 strikeouts.

But since his knee and blister issues have come up, Ohtani has seen his performance drop a little. This has also correlated with starting catcher Will Smith going down with an injury, and Ohtani not having as strong chemistry with backup Dalton Rushing.

Over his first 10 starts, Ohtani allowed just seven runs (five earned) through 61 innings pitched. But over his last four starts, Ohtani has given up 14 runs (12 earned) in 24.2 innings.

Ohtani has pushed through, and he remains one of the more effective pitchers in baseball. But the Dodgers do need to be mindful of the workload given to Ohtani over the last few months before the postseason.

The two-way star is one of the biggest competitors in sports, and unless he is forced off the field, Ohtani will do whatever it takes to play. Thankfully for the Dodgers, Ohtani's injuries have been minor, but Los Angeles does need to save him from himself sometimes.

“I can always play, and my desire is to always play,” Ohtani said after his biceps flare up. “I feel good enough to be able to do so.”

Ohtani has faced the Diamondbacks one other time this season, with the ace going six shutout innings while allowing only two hits and striking out six batters. If Ohtani is able to make the scheduled start, he will have a chance to build on the already stellar start to 2026 before the All-Star break.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch in All-Star Game

Roberts also all but confirmed that Ohtani won't pitch in the All-Star Game. He will be the starting designated hitter, though, and is expected to take one or two at-bats.

"When you're Shohei, he understands the responsibility he has," Roberts said. "So I do think that there's a middle for what's best for him [during the All-Star Game], with what potentially could be downside, but also what's best for the game.

"So don't see him in the Home Run Derby. Don't see him pitching. But I do see him taking an at-bat or two, yes."

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