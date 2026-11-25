As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to watch major free agents come off the board this offseason, the question as to what they will do this winter only becomes more prevalent.

After losing Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets, Evan Phillips to the Atlanta Braves and Kris Bubic to the Cleveland Guardians, there have been quite a few subtractions to a team that clearly needed some additions following their October collapse.

Free agency isn't the only avenue to upgrade the team, though, as there are still plenty of prime trade candidates across MLB.

Something that the Dodgers have boasted nearly every season of the past decade is a farm system that is ranked among the league's best. This not only manifests itself in home-grown talent moving up the ranks, but can also be seen through various trades that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman ideates.

MLB.com insider Jim Callis labeled LA as one of the seven teams in MLB with enough prospects to spare to swing a potential blockbuster trade this offseason.

"They're overflowing with outfielders, as Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota all fit in the first 17 spots on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list, which also includes Charles Davalan," Callis wrote.

The Dodgers would love one of these players to turn into an everyday corner outfielder as early as 2027, and De Paula is the biggest wild card.

LA knows his talent with a bat as displayed with his .323 batting average over the last 11 regular season games of the year, but his defense is well below league average. With an impending lockout barring organizational contact with players on the 40-man roster, De Paula's defensive growth is solely on him after Dec. 1.

Though the prospects in the outfield are elite in their own right, the Dodgers also have their No. 4 prospect in shortstop Emil Morales (MLB No. 22) and No. 5 prospect in right-hander Christian Zazueta (MLB No. 33) at their disposal in a potential trade.

A dream blockbuster scenario that has been theorized is a deal for Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. The 24-year-old shortstop would likely be at the cost of De Paula and a few other top prospects.

The tradeoff between the potential of various highly-regarded prospects versus someone proven to be among the best at his craft is tempting, but only time will tell how the Dodgers improve their roster this offseason — if at all.

If they want to add a player like De La Cruz — or anyone else, for that matter — they at least have the prospect capital to get it done.

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