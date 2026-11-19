Major League Baseball's deadline for teams to tender a contract to their unsigned players on the 40-man roster is Friday, Nov. 20.

The Los Angeles Dodgers already designated right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins and infielder Christian Cairo for assignment on Tuesday, likely leading to them being non-tendered on Friday.

Another player could end up joining them.

MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco identified outfielder Alex Call as a non-tender candidate from the Dodgers. His projected salary of $1.9 million (via MLB Trade Rumors) and unclear role on next year's team make it possible he'll be hitting the open market at the end of the week.

Why Would the Dodgers Non-Tender Alex Call?

Call was a candidate to be traded ahead of this year's deadline, and it was a bit of a surprise when he remained with the team. It's possible the Dodgers never found a trade they liked. It's also possible they wanted to ensure they had depth in their outfield.

However, Call didn't end up being on either of the team's postseason rosters, and now appears set to cede his spot on next year's roster to top prospect Josue De Paula.

At the time of the trade deadline, the Dodgers likely didn't expect they'd be calling up De Paula before the end of the season. The main catalyst for that decision was Shohei Ohtani going on the injured list in September and De Paula having a runway for everyday at-bats as the designated hitter.

However, De Paula impressed so much that he ended up being on the bench in October. That ultimately pushed Call off the roster, and now has him as a serious candidate to be non-tendered.

Can the Dodgers Trade Alex Call Before Friday's Deadline?

The Dodgers could still trade Call before Friday. However, if the Dodgers haven't yet received an offer they liked, it's hard to imagine that changing over the next 48 hours.

Call should be a somewhat attractive player to teams as a fourth outfielder who can play all three spots and give solid at-bats. He's also under team control until 2030, when he hits free agency.

Across 88 games in 2026, Call hit .233 with one home run, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .655. While he didn't have enough at-bats to qualify, he was among the league leaders in terms of chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate and walk rate, per Baseball Savant.

Call is a scrappy bench outfielder who had an OPS of .827 against left-handed pitching in 2026. Teams could do far worse than adding the 32-year-old as depth to their team.

At this point, though, it appears they'll have the chance to do it via free agency in a couple days.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.