Dodgers Roundup: Ex-Dodger Retires, Top Prospect Has Surgery, Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers held on to win their 70th game of the season as they took down the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, on Saturday night in a 10-inning thriller. LA improved to 70-47 on the year and snapped a seven-game losing streak.
On the pitching side of things, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out six and allowed just three hits across 5.2 scoreless innings. Edwin Díaz had a save opportunity in the ninth, but blew it thanks to back-to-back triples from Arizona.
The closer held on and forced the game into an extra frame as Jack Dreyer stepped up for his first save of the year.
Offensively, the Dodgers broke a 0-0 deadlock in the eighth inning via a Kyle Tucker solo home run. Superstar Shohei Ohtani reached on an infield single in the 10th with two on, two out and a 1-2 count, despite an expected batting average of .070 on the swing.
In other news, a former Dodgers pitcher announced his retirement from the game of baseball this week. The 32-year-old southpaw last pitched at the major league level in 2021 and most recently played in the Mexico league last season, capturing 1,001 strikeouts across all levels over the past 13 years.
Additionally, a top outfield prospect had season-ending surgery to address a knee injury originally suffered in May, and one he was briefly able to return from. The freak accident was sustained while trying to avoid a minor league bat dog attempting to recover a discarded bat.
Finally, there is an update regarding Ohtani (the pitcher) as he was downgraded to solely hitting duties towards the beginning of July. Though his absence from the mound certainly factors into this year's MVP race, Ohtani is far more concerned with his team's success in October than a fifth honor.
“It’s too early to think about that,” Ohtani recently said through team interpreter Will Ireton. “For me, it’s more important for the team to win and for me to contribute to that.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces Retirement at 32 Years Old
Dodgers Top Outfielder Prospect Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery in Brutal Update
Shohei Ohtani Finally Takes Big Step Toward Pitching for Dodgers
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Meeting With Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Struggles
Tarik Skubal's Agent Says Dodgers Have Advantage to Sign Him Long-Term
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Teoscar Hernandez Dropped, Ben Rortvedt Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson