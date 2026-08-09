Dodgers Roundup: Ex-Dodger Retires, Top Prospect Has Surgery, Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers held on to win their 70th game of the season as they took down the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, on Saturday night in a 10-inning thriller. LA improved to 70-47 on the year and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

On the pitching side of things, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out six and allowed just three hits across 5.2 scoreless innings. Edwin Díaz had a save opportunity in the ninth, but blew it thanks to back-to-back triples from Arizona.

The closer held on and forced the game into an extra frame as Jack Dreyer stepped up for his first save of the year.

Offensively, the Dodgers broke a 0-0 deadlock in the eighth inning via a Kyle Tucker solo home run. Superstar Shohei Ohtani reached on an infield single in the 10th with two on, two out and a 1-2 count, despite an expected batting average of .070 on the swing.

In other news, a former Dodgers pitcher announced his retirement from the game of baseball this week. The 32-year-old southpaw last pitched at the major league level in 2021 and most recently played in the Mexico league last season, capturing 1,001 strikeouts across all levels over the past 13 years.

Additionally, a top outfield prospect had season-ending surgery to address a knee injury originally suffered in May, and one he was briefly able to return from. The freak accident was sustained while trying to avoid a minor league bat dog attempting to recover a discarded bat.

Finally, there is an update regarding Ohtani (the pitcher) as he was downgraded to solely hitting duties towards the beginning of July. Though his absence from the mound certainly factors into this year's MVP race, Ohtani is far more concerned with his team's success in October than a fifth honor.

“It’s too early to think about that,” Ohtani recently said through team interpreter Will Ireton. “For me, it’s more important for the team to win and for me to contribute to that.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces Retirement at 32 Years Old

Dodgers Top Outfielder Prospect Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery in Brutal Update

Shohei Ohtani Finally Takes Big Step Toward Pitching for Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Meeting With Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Struggles

Tarik Skubal's Agent Says Dodgers Have Advantage to Sign Him Long-Term

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Teoscar Hernandez Dropped, Ben Rortvedt Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tarik Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, says the Dodgers, after trading for him, now have an advantage to sign the impending free agent long-term (read his full comments below)👀👀



Do you want to see Skubal in LA for the rest of his career (or at least the foreseeable future)?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/29ZudH1sHV — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 8, 2026

Kyle breaks the tie! pic.twitter.com/qg62uS2e5x — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2026

"We really wanted to win. I wanted to get the team off on the right foot."



Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 107 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Diamondbacks, winning 2-1 in 10 Innings. pic.twitter.com/UweVePkX42 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 9, 2026

Shohei for the lead! pic.twitter.com/STFKxspglp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Wicked 92mph Splitter. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Fn4aig0Eau — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2026

"It's been a little bit of a grind lately; haven't played our best brand of baseball... Glad to be back in the win column."



Kyle Tucker (1-4, HR (11), RBI, 2 R) talks to the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Diamondbacks, winning 2-1 in 10 Innings. pic.twitter.com/LLBOajLZ3G — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 9, 2026

Tanner Scott comes up big with the bases loaded in the eigith. He gets Ryan Waldschmidt — who hit the walk-off home run yesterday — to line out to center field. The Dodgers lead 1-0. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 9, 2026

Alek Thomas is now a perfect 4-for-4 with FOUR RBI🤯 pic.twitter.com/JQ9CdkaRP0 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 9, 2026

Top #Dodgers SS prospect Emil Morales homered yet again



He’s gone yard in four of his last five games pic.twitter.com/yXArgI7zC2 — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) August 9, 2026

History is on the Dodgers' side 👀



The last time they dropped seven straight games, they finished the season with a World Series title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HILfR4EcPP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2026

The prospect the Dodgers got from the Rays, Jacob Kmatz, debuted yesterday with a scoreless inning, btw. (Gotta love MiLB defense, btw.) pic.twitter.com/CbB3MjRm3a — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 8, 2026

A save on the road means Dodger fans save at home with Uber Eats! pic.twitter.com/W2O8nPDKXU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2026

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