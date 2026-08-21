Dodgers Roundup: Kyle Tucker Gets Message, Tarik Skubal Free Agency Update, PCA Over Shohei Ohtani?
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a message to Kyle Tucker amid his struggles at the plate, but specifically spoke on the two fly balls that the $240 million outfielder failed to bring in.
"My message to him is you're not alone. But when you catch a ball at the shoe tops and drop it, that's a tell where you're not in a good-spot mentality, " Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "People miss fly balls all the time; it happens. It shouldn't happen, but it does. But when you're catching it that low, you're really unsure."
Ahead of Wednesday's contest, Roberts spoke on Tucker's attitude changing, and perhaps it led to his two-hit night that proved critical in securing the series sweep over the Colorado Rockies..
“I liked Kyle’s energy yesterday,” Roberts said. “The easy thing for me to do is to not play him. But for me, I think what I can do as a way of showing support is play him. There are days that I feel like he needs a day. But Kyle’s in a good head space. I want him to play tonight, and I think he gives us the best chance to win tonight.”
In other news, there is an update regarding two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal and his impending free agent status. A senior MLB insider reported that it spells good news for the Dodgers, despite recent comments on Skubal claiming how much he would love a Detroit Tigers reunion.
Finally, there has been much discussion regarding Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and his MVP race against superstar Shohei Ohtani. Rival players took a vote and chose to give the award to the Cubs' superstar, despite near identical offensive numbers as well as Ohtani having elite pitching numbers.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts Sends Direct Message to Kyle Tucker Amid Struggles for Dodgers
Latest Tarik Skubal Free Agency Update is Great News for Dodgers
Rival Players Overwhelmingly Agree Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Does Not Deserve MVP Over PCA
Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Traded to Tigers for Tarik Skubal Exits Start With Apparent Injury
Mark Walter Tried to Cash Out Dodgers’ TV Deal Amid Reported Investigation
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson