Dodgers Roundup: Kyle Tucker Gets Message, Tarik Skubal Free Agency Update, PCA Over Shohei Ohtani?

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a message to Kyle Tucker amid his struggles at the plate, but specifically spoke on the two fly balls that the $240 million outfielder failed to bring in.

"My message to him is you're not alone. But when you catch a ball at the shoe tops and drop it, that's a tell where you're not in a good-spot mentality, " Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "People miss fly balls all the time; it happens. It shouldn't happen, but it does. But when you're catching it that low, you're really unsure."

Ahead of Wednesday's contest, Roberts spoke on Tucker's attitude changing, and perhaps it led to his two-hit night that proved critical in securing the series sweep over the Colorado Rockies..

“I liked Kyle’s energy yesterday,” Roberts said. “The easy thing for me to do is to not play him. But for me, I think what I can do as a way of showing support is play him. There are days that I feel like he needs a day. But Kyle’s in a good head space. I want him to play tonight, and I think he gives us the best chance to win tonight.”

In other news, there is an update regarding two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal and his impending free agent status. A senior MLB insider reported that it spells good news for the Dodgers, despite recent comments on Skubal claiming how much he would love a Detroit Tigers reunion.

Finally, there has been much discussion regarding Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and his MVP race against superstar Shohei Ohtani. Rival players took a vote and chose to give the award to the Cubs' superstar, despite near identical offensive numbers as well as Ohtani having elite pitching numbers.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts Sends Direct Message to Kyle Tucker Amid Struggles for Dodgers

Latest Tarik Skubal Free Agency Update is Great News for Dodgers

Rival Players Overwhelmingly Agree Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Does Not Deserve MVP Over PCA

Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Traded to Tigers for Tarik Skubal Exits Start With Apparent Injury

Mark Walter Tried to Cash Out Dodgers’ TV Deal Amid Reported Investigation

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers owner Mark Walter reportedly sought a lump-sam payment to cash out of the Dodgers' TV deal with Charter amid his reported financial issues and investigation😳😳😳



Read below for what it means⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Mj5f8VtYTN — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 20, 2026

Max Muncy says the Dodgers got back to doing the little things right in Colorado.



"It's something we'd done so well all year long, and we hadn't been as good over the last couple of weeks." pic.twitter.com/huWr4hysRj — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) August 20, 2026

Multiple Dodgers stars were generous enough to sign a lot of things for The Kyle Tucker Foundation’s silent auction, including:



- Signed Yamamoto jersey

- Signed Shohei Ohtani baseball

- Signed Freddie Freeman jersey

- Signed Roki Sasaki ball

- Signed balls from Dave Roberts,… pic.twitter.com/bHKTVojCnC — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) August 21, 2026

Max Muncy says the Dodgers have to be there for Kyle Tucker.



"No matter how good or bad someone plays, you're part of this team, and you're part of the family." pic.twitter.com/RCJ0xleFYB — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) August 20, 2026

Tyler Glasnow's return doesn't just strengthen the Dodgers rotation. It could help the BULLPEN too. 👀



Skubal. Yamamoto. Snell. Roki. Glasnow. Eventually Ohtani.



That depth lets LA move arms into relief and rest an exhausted bullpen.



A literal shot in the arm. 😂💙⚾ pic.twitter.com/sNRHoqRpRK — EmpireJeff (@EmpireJeffTV) August 20, 2026

"They didn't have a bullpen last year, and they won the World Series."@Kurkjian_ESPN isn't concerned about the Dodgers' bullpen after losing Edwin Díaz to the IL. pic.twitter.com/x0zP3RG3wH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 20, 2026

That Jason Heyward mentorship with #Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula looks to be paying off. Heyward spent a week in Tulsa working with De Paula. pic.twitter.com/IJro81WIV8 — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) August 21, 2026

Gavin Stone’s final line with OKC tonight:



3 IP

0 H

0 R

0 BB

5 K



38 P — 30 S pic.twitter.com/5HX7QOkdC6 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 21, 2026

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