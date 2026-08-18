Dodgers Roundup: Kyle Tucker Demotion Urged, Edwin Diaz Could Lose Job, Will Smith Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 11-5, on Monday evening and improved to 75-51 on the year.

Left-hander Blake Snell allowed just one earned run off of two hits across six innings of work and struck out five to earn his first win of the season (in his second game back after a lengthy IL stint). The score didn't fully indicate the sheer domination from the two-time defending champions as All-Star reliever Edwin Díaz allowed three earned runs off of four hits in the bottom of the ninth.

Offensively, Shohei Ohtani had a four-hit game with a pair of home runs (428 and 452 feet) and Max Muncy went yard as well (461 feet) during his two-hit, three-RBI performance. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages each had three-hit outings, and Mookie Betts continued his hot streak (hitting .320 over his last seven games) with a pair of RBIs.

Something that was less than ideal at Coors Field and unfortunately not new to the Dodgers is the struggles of Kyle Tucker. Amid his 0-for-5 night in Colorado, including a dropped routine fly ball in the seventh inning, current broadcaster and former 12-year Dodger veteran Eric Karros didn't mince words when discussing why he believes Tucker can benefit from a pre-postseason demotion as he continues an ice-cold 0-for-25 streak.

In other news, the aforementioned struggles of Díaz — similar to another well-paid Dodger brought in this past offseason in Tucker — may very well lead to him losing his title as the closer. Roberts is steadfast in his belief of the current closer, but knows that it is a two-way street.

“At the end of the day, to a lot of the questions that you guys are asking, the players got to do their jobs,” Roberts said. “You can only protect them, put them in the best spots, but they have to perform. And I understand that too.”

Finally, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has a return timeline, but it might be a little further out than fans hope. The backstop hasn't played since June 5, and according to his latest update from manager Dave Roberts, September will be the earliest to expect him back behind the dish.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Broadcaster Calls for Kyle Tucker Demotion Amid Brutal Struggles

Dave Roberts Says Edwin Diaz Could Lose Dodgers Closer Role Amid Struggles

Dodgers' Will Smith Won't Be Back Until September as Long Recovery Continues

Dodgers Reliever Admits Shohei Ohtani's Absence Hurts Bullpen

Dodgers Announce Lineup for Series Opener vs Rockies on Monday

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Rockies

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Brusdar Graterol, who is currently on the 60-day Injured List following lower back surgery earlier in the year, is up and throwing again in Arizona via his IG. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/U4I9uTQxwm — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) August 17, 2026

428 feet from Shohei! pic.twitter.com/sUX3fMOcwS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2026

Stuff like this shouldn’t be possible at 5000 feet above sea-level👀 pic.twitter.com/Ha940kOp02 — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 18, 2026

"Something's going on."@ErikKratz31 raises questions about Kyle Tucker's brutal home splits at Dodger Stadium and what it could mean come October. pic.twitter.com/jJUOz1as3a — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 17, 2026

Max to the second deck! 😳 pic.twitter.com/nqk5zj4rHa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2026

Dodgers broadcaster Eric Karros believes it's time for LA to DEMOTE Kyle Tucker amid his BRUTAL struggles😳😳😳



He didn't hold back in his comments (read below)⬇️⬇️



Do you agree? why or why not? pic.twitter.com/pHSSTszxaA — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 18, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts concedes that Edwin Diaz could be demoted from his closer role "at some point" amid his struggles😳😳😳



Read the full story below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CmQdgXt575 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 17, 2026

The Blake Snell Experience. 🎢



Walk the bottom of the order to load the bases...and then limits the damage, giving up 1 run. pic.twitter.com/7XYqHkcJ0g — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 18, 2026

"You think (the Dodgers) are going to just snap their fingers in the postseason and go we're not bored anymore?"#Dodgers | @spillygoat19

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/ggdQPNBSp1 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 17, 2026

Tommy and Mookie. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/1Rc6QXPEZC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski consults with Osamu Yada, the personal trainer for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.



It appears that Misiorowski is highly interested what Yada has to offer. The kid is already thinking about his longevity in the MLB. pic.twitter.com/MEbaQGbsmz — Angeleno Dodgers (@AngelenoDodgers) August 17, 2026

We missed you Ontario, see you soon 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0kdxUyPxGD — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) August 18, 2026

🔥 RYAN WARD IS ON A TEAR.



Ward extends his season-best hitting streak to NINE games with his 4th homer of the streak! 💪 He’s now up to 26 RBI in his last 17 games.



This homer from last night is your @OGandE Power Play of the Game! ⚡️#RoadtoLA pic.twitter.com/XlmMXWGnqe — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 17, 2026

"You do not want to be the No. 3 seed in the National League and then have that extra round of playoffs."@Buster_ESPN explains why the Dodgers' slump is a big deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/43ZYPz93dN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2026

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