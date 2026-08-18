Dodgers Roundup: Kyle Tucker Demotion Urged, Edwin Diaz Could Lose Job, Will Smith Return Timeline
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 11-5, on Monday evening and improved to 75-51 on the year.
Left-hander Blake Snell allowed just one earned run off of two hits across six innings of work and struck out five to earn his first win of the season (in his second game back after a lengthy IL stint). The score didn't fully indicate the sheer domination from the two-time defending champions as All-Star reliever Edwin Díaz allowed three earned runs off of four hits in the bottom of the ninth.
Offensively, Shohei Ohtani had a four-hit game with a pair of home runs (428 and 452 feet) and Max Muncy went yard as well (461 feet) during his two-hit, three-RBI performance. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages each had three-hit outings, and Mookie Betts continued his hot streak (hitting .320 over his last seven games) with a pair of RBIs.
Something that was less than ideal at Coors Field and unfortunately not new to the Dodgers is the struggles of Kyle Tucker. Amid his 0-for-5 night in Colorado, including a dropped routine fly ball in the seventh inning, current broadcaster and former 12-year Dodger veteran Eric Karros didn't mince words when discussing why he believes Tucker can benefit from a pre-postseason demotion as he continues an ice-cold 0-for-25 streak.
In other news, the aforementioned struggles of Díaz — similar to another well-paid Dodger brought in this past offseason in Tucker — may very well lead to him losing his title as the closer. Roberts is steadfast in his belief of the current closer, but knows that it is a two-way street.
“At the end of the day, to a lot of the questions that you guys are asking, the players got to do their jobs,” Roberts said. “You can only protect them, put them in the best spots, but they have to perform. And I understand that too.”
Finally, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has a return timeline, but it might be a little further out than fans hope. The backstop hasn't played since June 5, and according to his latest update from manager Dave Roberts, September will be the earliest to expect him back behind the dish.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Broadcaster Calls for Kyle Tucker Demotion Amid Brutal Struggles
Dave Roberts Says Edwin Diaz Could Lose Dodgers Closer Role Amid Struggles
Dodgers' Will Smith Won't Be Back Until September as Long Recovery Continues
Dodgers Reliever Admits Shohei Ohtani's Absence Hurts Bullpen
Dodgers Announce Lineup for Series Opener vs Rockies on Monday
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Rockies
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson