Dodgers Roundup: LA Cuts Ties With Veteran, Edwin Diaz Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Sends Message

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-4, on Wednesday evening to complete the sweep and improve to 77-51 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki struck out six across five innings of work with seven hits and a pair of earned runs allowed. Brock Stewart struck out two in his first action since the end of July, and Alex Vesia struck out two as well, but allowed a two-run shot off of him in the seventh to tie things up.

Jack Dreyer and Kyle Hurt each struck out two in their one-inning apiece and gave enough time for the bats to eventually win it in the 10th. Tanner Scott entered the game in the bottom of the frame to secure his 18th save of the season on just eight pitches.

Offensively, Kiké Hernández started things off with an RBI single in the second inning. After a Mookie Betts solo shot in the fourth inning, it was Hernández again who hammered a two-run shot on the first pitch he saw.

Freddie Freeman drove in the first run of extra innings via a towering sacrifice fly to comfortably bring Andy Pages home. Betts continued his productive night and hit an RBI single to clinch the sweep at Coors Field.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers cut ties with a six-year MLB veteran for the third time this season. The move was made in order to activate Stewart off of the injured list.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on right-hander Edwin Díaz after being placed on the injured list with a neck injury. After an MRI was taken, the skipper revealed that everything was "clean" in a situation that was "best-case scenario" for both the pitcher and the team.

Edwin Díaz’s MRI was “clean,” Dave Roberts said, suggesting that the issue is more muscular, rather than nerve related. “It was best case scenario.” — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) August 19, 2026

Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal sent an honest message after an underwhelming start to his Dodgers career. The southpaw had a 2.79 ERA before being traded to LA, but has allowed six earned runs in his first 17 innings with his new team.

“It’s not acceptable,” Skubal said. “It’s not the standard of what I think I’m capable of in this league. So, I just need to be better.”

“I’m not going to be perfect out there, but yeah, I need to be more efficient,” he added. “That’s the standard that I hold myself to, is pitching deeper into ballgames and giving our team a chance to win every time out.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With 6-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Brock Stewart

Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Excited' About Edwin Diaz's Latest Injury Revelation

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Sends Blunt Message After Latest Struggles

Kyle Tucker's Season Has Reached New Low for Dodgers

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Max Muncy and Tommy Edman Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dave Roberts explained why he's "excited" about the Dodgers' discovery of Edwin Diaz's injury, and discussed his potential return timeline this season👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gEJKLAquaW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 19, 2026

A two-run 10th inning! pic.twitter.com/QP1Z2geAyF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 20, 2026

PoKikémon has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/68G6Rnf6Ac — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 20, 2026

Roki Sasaki strikes out Zac Veen to start his 2nd inning! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uDCD6BnhV6 — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) August 20, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is best pitcher in baseball when it comes to "stuff" and knowing how to pitch



Presented by @fanaticsmarkets pic.twitter.com/Pt57p6bt9B — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2026

The Dodgers have activated RHP Brock Stewart off the injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies🚨🚨🚨



They DFA'd a veteran pitcher to make room on the active roster⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ysPPGXuOSn — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 19, 2026

Five innings, six strikeouts, and just one walk a mile high in the sky? The Dodgers and Roki Sasaki will gladly take that! pic.twitter.com/aqtp286RNB — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 20, 2026

Start it off, Kiké! pic.twitter.com/xcJF8xBx4y — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 20, 2026

#Dodgers Tyler Glasnow is through two innings with four strike outs. 97 mph FB / 96 mph sinker / 81 mph curve ball / 90 mph slider @TheRealJHair pic.twitter.com/m73mnurDU0 — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) August 20, 2026

1998-02 Shawn Green — 177 HR, 113 SB, 553 RBI pic.twitter.com/LkW7i0k2Fj — Remember This Guy ? (@RememberMLBguy) August 19, 2026

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