Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Excited' About Edwin Diaz's Latest Injury Revelation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost another pitcher to injury, with All-Star closer Edwin Diaz now landing on the injured list.

Diaz was placed on the IL with what the team is calling neck inflammation. The right-hander has seen some issues on the mound this season, with him posting a 11.85 ERA over 16 appearances.

The troubles of Diaz really came to a head over the last week-plus, with the veteran blowing three saves. After his latest blow-up outing against the Colorado Rockies, he informed the team of some neck pain.

While losing the closer is tough on an already taxed bullpen group, Roberts is actually excited about this new development, as he believes the team now has an answer for Diaz's season-long struggles.

“I know Edwin is encouraged to know that there could be a reason why the stuff is not playing like it has in the past,” Roberts said. “I’m personally excited to find something that makes us understand what’s going on.”

Diaz missed more than three months this year after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. But the surgery hasn't helped him improve on the mound, with Diaz still struggling to find any consistency.

The 2026 season has been one to forget for Diaz despite him signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers over the offseason. The signing has backfired on Los Angeles so far, but there is still time for Diaz to change the narrative around his season.

Will Edwin Diaz Return This Season?

With the injury occurring this late in the year, questions have come up about whether Diaz will be able to return. But Roberts seemed very optimistic about his closer getting back before the year ends.

“Given where he’s at, I don’t see a situation where he’d be out for the year,” Roberts said.

Once Diaz does return, Roberts will have a tough decision to make about keeping him as the closer. Roberts has stayed consistent in saying that Diaz is the Dodgers' closer despite the issues, but he did leave the door cracked open for a change to happen.

What is the Dodgers Plan at Closer Going Forward?

With Diaz out, the Dodgers will likely turn to left-hander Tanner Scott to be the main closer for the team. Scott saw his own share of problems in his first season with Los Angeles last year, but he's turned it around in 2026.

The left-hander owns a 2.32 ERA over 56 appearances this year, while recording 17 saves in 19 opportunities. Scott was originally signed to be the Dodgers' shutdown closer, and this could be his chance to seize the role back.

The Dodgers could also turn to their excess number of starters for bullpen options. Last season, right-hander Roki Sasaki turned into the closer for the team in the postseason, and he saw all sorts of success, recording a 0.84 ERA over nine appearances.

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