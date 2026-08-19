Kyle Tucker's Season Has Reached New Low for Dodgers

Kyle Tucker has seen better days, with the veteran having the worst season of his career in his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tucker signed a massive four-year, $240 million deal with Los Angeles over the offseason, with the expectation of providing more consistency to the offense. But his bat has been anything but, with him hitting .230 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .693.

The outfielder was also expected to provide the Dodgers with more defensive help in the outfield, having won a Gold Glove in 2022. But Tucker has struggled on both sides of the ball this year, with everything coming to a head over the last few games for him.

Tucker has dropped multiple fly balls in the outfield, leading to more questions about his play.

It's getting brutal for Kyle Tucker.



He just dropped this easy fly ball in right field.



He's also 0-for-4 today in a game at Coors Field in which the Dodgers have scored 10 runs. pic.twitter.com/rWroKgbf0a — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 18, 2026

What is Wrong With Kyle Tucker?

Tucker's confidence seems to be fully shaken at this point, but he isn't giving up. However, he hasn't been able to explain why this season has been so brutal for him.

“I feel like I’ve tried just about everything," Tucker said. "And every time I feel like I’m turning a corner, I get hit with a roadblock."

Some people have pointed to the large contract as a mental block for the veteran, with him trying too hard to live up to the deal. Whether or not that's the case, Tucker just hasn't looked comfortable all year, and with the playoffs coming up, his issues have been magnified.

“Whether it’s my first year or 10th year with a team, I think it’d be frustrating regardless,” Tucker said. “Whether it’s on the road or at home, it would be frustrating, just not helping the team win games.”

Kyle Tucker Home/Road Splits

Even more concerning for Tucker have been his home/road numbers, with the veteran performing terribly in front of the Dodgers fans.

Tucker is now part of an unfortunate MLB record, with him being the only hitter to have a batting average below .182, an on-base percentage below .288 and a slugging percentage below .266 over an 85-game home stretch since 1969, according to Codify Baseball.

“I don’t really know," Tucker said in regards to the drastic splits. "If I knew, I’d probably have figured it out by now."

The outfielder was given the day off on Saturday this past weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, with manager Dave Roberts citing "frustration" amid his Dodger Stadium slump. But Tucker downplayed this idea, instead trying to focus on getting better.

“He just told me he was gonna give me the day off,” Tucker said. “Just to try to work through stuff swing-wise and whatnot throughout the day.”

No matter what the issue is, something does have to change with Tucker over the last month and a half of the season. Tucker is a talented player, but there seems to be something mentally in his way that has impacted him on the field this year.

Some players just aren't made for the bright lights of Los Angeles, and while Tucker still has time to change his narrative, the clock is ticking. But with the playoffs approaching, this could be his opportunity to finally make his impact on this team.

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