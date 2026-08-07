Dodgers Roundup: LA Loses Pitcher, Dalton Rushing May Need Surgery, Tarik Skubal Free Agency Prediction
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The Los Angeles Dodgers started their Thursday losing a relief pitcher to the Washington Nationals after he was designated for assignment earlier this week. The sidewinder had a 2.41 ERA across 33 games at the Triple-A level this season.
In other news, young backstop Dalton Rushing may be forced to undergo surgery on his elbow. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on what this means for his catcher and the potential factors at play.
“Over the next couple weeks, I think that we’ll have a better idea of how he’s responding with time,” Roberts said to reporters. “And then I think, obviously, that’s a Dalton question too. It’s an organizational [decision], but it’s a doctor, and it’s kind of laying all the variables out, and then making a decision."
Rushing's elbow saga first began on Sunday when he was a late scratch from the lineup, and it took a turn for the worst on Monday when he was added to the injured list with "elbow inflammation." Roberts noted that although his chances of catching again this season are slim he could potentially still be used as a pinch-hitter in the postseason.
"We're gonna keep the hitting going," Roberts said to David Vassegh of AM570 radio earlier this week. "Slow program with the throwing. Don’t know what that looks like for the rest of the season and throughout the postseason."
Finally, though the baseball world has barely recovered from Tarik Skubal being traded to the Doders, there are already already rumors surrounding a potential long-term contract with LA. An MLB insider all but guaranteed that the new ace would sign a deal with the Dodgers in free agency, and with the impending Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire at season's end, it appears wise to get a presumably mammoth contract on the books as soon as possible.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Lose Reliever to Washington Nationals
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Could Undergo Surgery to Repair Torn UCL
Dodgers 'Going to Sign' Tarik Skubal in Free Agency, Says Insider
Dodgers Finally Have Injury Update on Gavin Stone, Who Could Be Late-Season Option
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Surprise Admission on Shohei Ohtani, Pete Crow-Armstrong MVP Race
Dodgers Infielder Was 'Set on Retiring' Before Career Turnaround in Los Angeles
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson