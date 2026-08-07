Dodgers Roundup: LA Loses Pitcher, Dalton Rushing May Need Surgery, Tarik Skubal Free Agency Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their Thursday losing a relief pitcher to the Washington Nationals after he was designated for assignment earlier this week. The sidewinder had a 2.41 ERA across 33 games at the Triple-A level this season.

In other news, young backstop Dalton Rushing may be forced to undergo surgery on his elbow. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on what this means for his catcher and the potential factors at play.

“Over the next couple weeks, I think that we’ll have a better idea of how he’s responding with time,” Roberts said to reporters. “And then I think, obviously, that’s a Dalton question too. It’s an organizational [decision], but it’s a doctor, and it’s kind of laying all the variables out, and then making a decision."

Rushing's elbow saga first began on Sunday when he was a late scratch from the lineup, and it took a turn for the worst on Monday when he was added to the injured list with "elbow inflammation." Roberts noted that although his chances of catching again this season are slim he could potentially still be used as a pinch-hitter in the postseason.

"We're gonna keep the hitting going," Roberts said to David Vassegh of AM570 radio earlier this week. "Slow program with the throwing. Don’t know what that looks like for the rest of the season and throughout the postseason."

Finally, though the baseball world has barely recovered from Tarik Skubal being traded to the Doders, there are already already rumors surrounding a potential long-term contract with LA. An MLB insider all but guaranteed that the new ace would sign a deal with the Dodgers in free agency, and with the impending Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire at season's end, it appears wise to get a presumably mammoth contract on the books as soon as possible.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Reliever to Washington Nationals

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Could Undergo Surgery to Repair Torn UCL

Dodgers 'Going to Sign' Tarik Skubal in Free Agency, Says Insider

Dodgers Finally Have Injury Update on Gavin Stone, Who Could Be Late-Season Option

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Surprise Admission on Shohei Ohtani, Pete Crow-Armstrong MVP Race

Dodgers Infielder Was 'Set on Retiring' Before Career Turnaround in Los Angeles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

A strikeout 706 days in the making for Gavin Stone👏 pic.twitter.com/Bhmwma6cd2 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 7, 2026

Padres RHP Walker Buehler declined to give his thought about the Dodgers landing Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade deadline deai👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lITnerjIR7 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 6, 2026

Have yourself a night, Zach Root! 👏



Root racks up TEN strikeouts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/peWQGe7WCq — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 7, 2026

Eric Hosmer on the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal:



"I don't think the Dodgers ruin baseball. I think every other team has had opportunities to go out get Blake Snell, to get a Tarik Skubal." pic.twitter.com/WzwU4yCNhn — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 6, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers put back $345 million dollars back into the MLB ecosystem for other teams who chose not to spend their money to receive theirs...



Show me another industry where other owners of other competitive companies received roughly 35% of your Revenue simply to not… — EmpireJeff (@EmpireJeffTV) August 6, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a surprise admission about the MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (read below)👀👀



Who do you think deserves the MVP in the National League? And why?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mJ9rhODIsh — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 6, 2026

The thing that people don’t understand is the Dodgers use their elite scouting and player development to acquire established stars like a Tarik Skubal or a Tyler Glasnow. https://t.co/KRxVyKmOHO — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 6, 2026

Shohei Ohtani’s three run home run against the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS pic.twitter.com/OCzPYjit56 https://t.co/U9Jz8TUdaA — Baseball (@mlbelites_) August 6, 2026

Kim triples to the gap for the game's first run🔥 pic.twitter.com/p0Hs71ft5o — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 7, 2026

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