Dodgers Roundup: LA Signs Reliever, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Tony Gonsolin Finally Finds New Home
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-4, on Thursday evening and moved to 73-49 on the year, two games back of the Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the National League.
The Dodgers took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Max Muncy slugged a three-run home run to make him the all-time leader in homers at Dodger Stadium with 131.
However, in the top of the ninth inning, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz blew yet another save, getting charged with three runs in the loss.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers inked a deal with a relief pitcher familiar to the organization. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In other news, there is an update regarding All-Star catcher Will Smith and the inflamed disc in his neck that has held him out since early June. Though the earliest one can expect Smith back is still a few weeks away, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on his backstop.
“He’s been throwing, [doing] the weight room stuff each day,” Roberts said. “It’s been better, so this is going to be a big week for Will. And my expectation is that he should be taking some coaches’ batting practice at some point this week.”
Finally, former Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin inked a deal with an American League squad after going unsigned for most of the 2026 campaign. The contract includes a team option for next season as the right-hander continues to sit on the injured list while recovering from elbow surgery.
Gonsolin was drafted by LA in the ninth round of the 2016 draft and debuted for the Dodgers with a 2.93 ERA across his first 40 big league innings in 2019. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting the following year and earned his first All-Star selection during the 2022 season with a 2.14 ERA across an MLB-leading (in terms of percentage)16-1 record on the mound.
Since 2023, he's undergone two major elbow surgeries.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sign Reliever, Demote Landon Knack Ahead of Brewers Series
Dodgers' Will Smith Still Remains Far Away From Returning
Former Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin Suddenly Signs With Surprise Team
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical 4-Game Series vs Brewers
Dodgers Could Lose Shohei Ohtani if Mark Walter Sells Team
Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Freddie Freeman Starting After Scary Fall, Mookie Betts Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson