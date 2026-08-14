Dodgers Roundup: LA Signs Reliever, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Tony Gonsolin Finally Finds New Home

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-4, on Thursday evening and moved to 73-49 on the year, two games back of the Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the National League.

The Dodgers took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Max Muncy slugged a three-run home run to make him the all-time leader in homers at Dodger Stadium with 131.

However, in the top of the ninth inning, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz blew yet another save, getting charged with three runs in the loss.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers inked a deal with a relief pitcher familiar to the organization. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In other news, there is an update regarding All-Star catcher Will Smith and the inflamed disc in his neck that has held him out since early June. Though the earliest one can expect Smith back is still a few weeks away, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on his backstop.

“He’s been throwing, [doing] the weight room stuff each day,” Roberts said. “It’s been better, so this is going to be a big week for Will. And my expectation is that he should be taking some coaches’ batting practice at some point this week.”

Finally, former Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin inked a deal with an American League squad after going unsigned for most of the 2026 campaign. The contract includes a team option for next season as the right-hander continues to sit on the injured list while recovering from elbow surgery.

Gonsolin was drafted by LA in the ninth round of the 2016 draft and debuted for the Dodgers with a 2.93 ERA across his first 40 big league innings in 2019. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting the following year and earned his first All-Star selection during the 2022 season with a 2.14 ERA across an MLB-leading (in terms of percentage)16-1 record on the mound.

Since 2023, he's undergone two major elbow surgeries.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Reliever, Demote Landon Knack Ahead of Brewers Series

Dodgers' Will Smith Still Remains Far Away From Returning

Former Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin Suddenly Signs With Surprise Team

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical 4-Game Series vs Brewers

Dodgers Could Lose Shohei Ohtani if Mark Walter Sells Team

Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Freddie Freeman Starting After Scary Fall, Mookie Betts Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Our Hollywood Star. ⭐️



Congratulations Orel on receiving your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! pic.twitter.com/EjDkISjef9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2026

Max Muncy is the new Dodger Stadium all-time home run leader! pic.twitter.com/qej4p6doby — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

Not on Ben's watch 😤 pic.twitter.com/DHBGCJ66je — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 14, 2026

Former Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin has found a new home in MLB, signing with a surprise team🚨🚨🚨🚨



The former All-Star is recovering from his second major elbow surgery⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qgp05HzQED — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 13, 2026

Kersh got his big bobblehead. 😂 Will you be here? Get your tickets for 8/14 now at https://t.co/gVYqYf5LX2. pic.twitter.com/7w5bcpSvNW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2026

The Dodgers re-signed a reliever and demoted Landon Knack ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Brewers🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read the full move below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YkSRNUiFA4 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 14, 2026

Kiké with another great play to end the inning 😭🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/Ef9ofRTvXp — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 14, 2026

All-Star catcher Will Smith still remains nowhere near a return to the Dodgers😳😳



Here's the latest on Smith, who's been out since early June⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hay8TtUoS2 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 13, 2026

#DOdgers Gavin Stone takes the mound for his second rehab start. pic.twitter.com/sMXSL3Dk6B — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) August 13, 2026

🚨 REHAB ALERT 🚨



Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to make a rehab start for us this Friday right here in Oklahoma City! ⚾️



Don't forget, Friday night is Pack the Park Pink presented by @MidFirst Bank, and game-worn pink jerseys will be available via auction starting on Friday… pic.twitter.com/xhHhy2tsKh — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 13, 2026

"One day at a time, just continue to work."



Brock Stewart speaks with @kirsten_watson after throwing live BP ahead of tonight's series opener vs. Brewers. pic.twitter.com/Grv8awFIEK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 14, 2026

Tibbs clobbers his Jordan homer☄️ pic.twitter.com/eOixbm09qK — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 14, 2026

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