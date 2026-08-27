Dodgers Roundup: Roki Sasaki Injury Update, Dave Roberts Calls Out Players, Blake Snell Not Happy

The Los Angeles Dodgers were walked off by the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, on Wednesday evening and fell to 80-53 on the year.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández each had two-hit games, one of Edman's hits being a two-run shot in the third. After falling behind 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, a Mookie Betts single and Edman walk tied things up, but it didn't prove to be enough as Ha-Seong Kim secured a walk-off single on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against Tanner Scott.

Roki Sasaki struck out three batters across 3.1 innings of work and allowed four earned runs, two walks and six hits in the process. He had to leave his start early with what the team later announced was because of a blister on his middle finder.

Roki Sasaki on his blister



"Well, yeah, it came out of nowhere suddenly, while I was pitching to the first batter in the 4th, the skin just tore a bit, and from there it gradually spread, and in the end, it felt pretty tough." pic.twitter.com/m9TqHJtSzs — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 27, 2026

Hours after the loss, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Sasaki will be headed to the injured list because of his finger. Eric Lauer will assume the empty spot in the rotation.

“There’s just no way we can avoid it given the severity of the blister,” Roberts said. “So we’ll give him some time. But we can cover it up actually to keep his arm moving.”

In other news, Roberts called out two of his players amid a frustrating stretch for the two-time defending champions. Though LA is one of just two teams in MLB with 80 wins, both the skipper as well as onlookers from the baseball world know the true potential of the squad.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell can also relate to not growing complacent because of an elite track record. After his most recent start on Sunday — six scoreless innings with as many strikeouts — he spoke about what he can do to make things more refined as we approach October.

“There were a couple innings there where, you know, get two quick outs and then full-count walk, full-count walk,” Snell said. “It’s not acceptable. Especially with, I feel good, I know I can command the ball. Honestly, it’s lazy. It’s me trying to get strikeouts instead of, you know, trying to go seven, eight, nine. So I definitely got to clean that up.

"But I know I’m going to do that, and just continue to get better, and learn, and grow.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Exits Wednesday’s Game vs Braves With Injury



Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out 2 Players to Step Up Amid Season-Long Struggles

Dodgers' Blake Snell Reveals Why He's Not Happy After Latest Performance

Dodgers Manager Hopes Dalton Rushing Proves Him Wrong This Season

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Must-Win Game vs Braves

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Roki Sasaki took a tumble 😭 pic.twitter.com/s5Kcow5vY9 — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2026

"What he does offensively is way more important than what he gives you on the mound."



MLB Insider @Russ_Dorsey1 on Shohei Ohtani's potential return to the mound and the overall state of the Dodgers ⚾



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/JnthDypKNq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 26, 2026

A Tribute to Dolly 🤠💙



We’ll be honoring the life of the country queen, Dolly Parton, Thursday, September 3rd at ONT Field with our light-up Tower Buzzers Cowboy Hat giveaway presented by Cardenas Market! The first 2,000 fans will receive a light-up Tower Buzzers Cowboy Hat 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pKu04KSTrb — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) August 26, 2026

ROKI SASAKI IS STARTING TO LOOK LIKE AN ELITE PITCHER RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR EYES. 🤯



Over his last 6 starts:

35.0 IP

2.31 ERA

1.17 WHIP

34 K

13 BB



Tonight, he gets a BIG test against a very good Braves lineup. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XOw9MNacdD — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 26, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is throwing in Atlanta.



This is his first time throwing since his live BP session on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5GIerpshZd — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) August 26, 2026

"This entire roster is having a down year offensively that includes the unicorn Shohei Ohtani" @DMAC_LA @sportsreiter



Is it too late for this roster to change its approach? ️ pic.twitter.com/KHdKvK8nzS — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) August 26, 2026

On this day in 2011, Matt Kemp hit his 30th homer of the season to join the 30/30 club.



This MomenTito’s in Dodger history presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. pic.twitter.com/Jva4VXiriE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 26, 2026

Fastball Prince 👑

Japanese Babe Ruth 🇯🇵



Shohei Ohtani’s days as a prospect were must-watch.



In 2016, he had a 1.86 ERA while hitting .322 with 22 homers and a 1.004 OPS with the Nippon Ham Fighters. pic.twitter.com/gwwDqmPTd5 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 27, 2026

"I want to find an easy runway for him to sort of build the confidence."



Tom Verducci explains why he wouldn't just hand Edwin Díaz back the closer role. pic.twitter.com/zMaXcVnpuq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 26, 2026

Top #Dodgers OF prospect Josue De Paula homered again



He’s absolutely on fire pic.twitter.com/rW8W9HHpts — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) August 27, 2026

Hyeseong Kim makes another catch in center field to end a second scoreless inning for Christian Romero!#김혜성 pic.twitter.com/3JC8yB7VWT — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) August 27, 2026

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