Dodgers Roundup: Roki Sasaki Injury Update, Dave Roberts Calls Out Players, Blake Snell Not Happy
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers were walked off by the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, on Wednesday evening and fell to 80-53 on the year.
Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández each had two-hit games, one of Edman's hits being a two-run shot in the third. After falling behind 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, a Mookie Betts single and Edman walk tied things up, but it didn't prove to be enough as Ha-Seong Kim secured a walk-off single on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against Tanner Scott.
Roki Sasaki struck out three batters across 3.1 innings of work and allowed four earned runs, two walks and six hits in the process. He had to leave his start early with what the team later announced was because of a blister on his middle finder.
Hours after the loss, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Sasaki will be headed to the injured list because of his finger. Eric Lauer will assume the empty spot in the rotation.
“There’s just no way we can avoid it given the severity of the blister,” Roberts said. “So we’ll give him some time. But we can cover it up actually to keep his arm moving.”
In other news, Roberts called out two of his players amid a frustrating stretch for the two-time defending champions. Though LA is one of just two teams in MLB with 80 wins, both the skipper as well as onlookers from the baseball world know the true potential of the squad.
Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell can also relate to not growing complacent because of an elite track record. After his most recent start on Sunday — six scoreless innings with as many strikeouts — he spoke about what he can do to make things more refined as we approach October.
“There were a couple innings there where, you know, get two quick outs and then full-count walk, full-count walk,” Snell said. “It’s not acceptable. Especially with, I feel good, I know I can command the ball. Honestly, it’s lazy. It’s me trying to get strikeouts instead of, you know, trying to go seven, eight, nine. So I definitely got to clean that up.
"But I know I’m going to do that, and just continue to get better, and learn, and grow.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Exits Wednesday’s Game vs Braves With Injury
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out 2 Players to Step Up Amid Season-Long Struggles
Dodgers' Blake Snell Reveals Why He's Not Happy After Latest Performance
Dodgers Manager Hopes Dalton Rushing Proves Him Wrong This Season
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Must-Win Game vs Braves
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson