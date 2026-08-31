Dodgers Roundup: Shohei Ohtani Helping LA Earn $1 Billion, Tarik Skubal Surprised by One Thing, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-1, on Sunday and improved to 82-55 on the year.

Tyler Glasnow struck out six across seven innings of two-hit ball. He allowed an earned run and walk in the process of earning win No. 4 on the year. Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández each had two-hit performances, with one of Hernández's being a towering two-run home run in the sixth that traveled 434 feet away from home plate.

In other news, it was reported that superstar Shohei Ohtani, the man many thought would start Sunday's contest on the mound, is helping his team earn $1 billion a year. ESPN's Jeff Passan claimed that various avenues like sponsorships and advertisements alone is worth upwards of $100 million.

Additionally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal was surprised by one thing upon his return to Detroit to pitch against his former team on Friday. The southpaw recently spoke on the emotions he felt upon his return now as an opponent on the mound at Comerica Park.

“I think you saw the emotions early,” Skubal said. “But I think I did a good job of keeping baseball, baseball. I’m trying to compete and give our team a chance to win.”

Finally, manager Dave Roberts spoke on his excitement on a potential matchup with the Atlanta Braves in the postseason. While the two-time defending champions escaped Detroit with a series win, their three-game set in Atlanta resulted in a sweep with a team (amid a seven-game winning streak) that has an identical record in the standings.

“It seemed like we were always chasing,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to play from behind. Your margins are much thinner, smaller. And when you don’t capitalize on opportunities, then you come up on the short end. But like I said, they’re a good ballclub. They do things the right way. And we’ll look forward to seeing them in October.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Earning $1 Billion Per Year Thanks to Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Surprised By One Thing in Return to Detroit

Dodgers' Start Time for Sunday's Game vs Tigers Announced After Delay

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Can't Wait to Face Braves in Postseason After Being Swept

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are reportedly generating $1 billion in revenue per year thanks to Shohei Ohtani👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xEnZN9JJOu — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 30, 2026

Dodgers starting pitchers over the last four games:



Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 8 K

Tarik Skubal: 6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Blake Snell: 5 IP, 1 ER, 10 K

Tyler Glasnow: 7 IP, 1 ER, 6 K



This is who the Dodgers are expecting to carry them through October. pic.twitter.com/uxQkQqB130 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 30, 2026

Teoscar Hernández DEMOLISHES this baseball 😳



His 434-foot shot puts the @Dodgers ahead! pic.twitter.com/54Fo1wKbrz — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2026

Kiké showing off. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yLMB4VtORF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 30, 2026

"[The Dodgers] do really need him with their offense."@Buster_ESPN details Shohei Ohtani's timeline to return to the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/UDR6MsQpcl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2026

Tyler Glasnow dominated the Tigers in his second start back from injury, going seven innings and only allowing a single run!



He relied heavily on the four-seam today, but when he starts mixing in more secondaries, expect the whiffs to follow! pic.twitter.com/9QmEyCIn3X — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 30, 2026

The Braves SWEPT the Dodgers last week and won the season series, 5-1.



With that being said, Dave Roberts hopes to see them again in the postseason👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5h0qmIVWMW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 31, 2026

Top #Dodgers OF prospect Chuck Davalan homered for the third time in his last four games



Davalan has 16 homers in the second half alone pic.twitter.com/8yJ0rxTdtQ — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) August 30, 2026

Ready in Stockton 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Kx3N9A7mtC — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) August 30, 2026

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