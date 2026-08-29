Dodgers Roundup: Tarik Skubal Disagrees With Dave Roberts' Decision, Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, on Friday and improved to 81-54 on the year.

Tarik Skubal pitched in his first game at Comerica Park in a non-Tigers uniform, and though there were apparent emotions from the southpaw, it didn't stop him from fanning seven and allowing one earned run across six solid innings.

Evan Phillips was credited with the win (his second of the season) as he struck out the side in the seventh on just 10 pitches. Tanner Scott earned save No. 20 of the year and got the Dodgers back in the win column after a three-game skid.

Offensively, Miguel Rojas tied things up with an RBI single in the sixth and Freddie Freeman hit the game-deciding RBI single in the eighth (one of his two hits on the night).

As for Skubal, he pitched a quality start, but was taken out after just 83 pitches. He understood manager Dave Roberts' decision to end his night early, but didn't exactly agree.

“Of course, I did want to go back out there. Those decisions aren’t my decisions,” Skubal said. “Doc kind of came to me and said we’ve got a long road. He said he’s kind of pushed me recently. I don’t know if ‘Play it safe’ is the right word, because obviously I feel good to go. But we got a little bit more before we start pushing again. So that’s kind of the conversation that I had.

"But I felt good to go. I felt like I was still in control of the baseball game at the time.”

As for Roberts' reasoning?

“Sort of predetermined [that] trying to shorten him was the idea for me,” Roberts said after Skubal threw 109 and 106 pitches in his last two outings.

“He wanted to stay in, and I love that, I respect that,” he added. “He felt he had some more in there, but I had my thoughts.”

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani has a promising update regarding his return to pitching according to manager Dave Roberts. An impending start for the four-time MVP seems likely, but Roberts detailed a potential route for Ohtani to not pitch on Sunday if the team doesn't feel he's ready.

"I think the good thing about that is it’s not a hiding-the-ball situation," Roberts said. "We have the starter we need in Tyler [Glasnow] and if we don’t and Shohei can throw an inning then we’ll do that.”

Ohtani has been out (from pitching) since early-July, but when he is on the mound, he has shown why he is a clear MVP favorite. He attained a 1.79 ERA through 14 starts before he headed for a midseason break.

In addition to a walk percentage of just 13.4% (putting him in the 92nd percentile across MLB), Ohtani also generates an average exit velocity of just 93.5 mph off the bat, good for the 98th percentile in baseball.

Finally, two former Dodgers joined the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations. The two had their playing time shrink and were ultimately designated for assignment before finding new homes with teams LA could face in the postseason.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

2 Dodgers Castoffs Latch On With National League Rivals

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Gets Message From Tigers Players Ahead of Detroit Return

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Tigers, Including Tarik Skubal Return

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Tarik Skubal's Return to Detroit vs Tigers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

"I think I did a good job of keeping baseball, baseball."



Tarik Skubal (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 83 P) discusses playing against his former team for the first time.



Get closer to the action with SNLA+ with the MLB app.

🔗: https://t.co/Wdghkxq77J pic.twitter.com/oCjNXEkMDX — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 29, 2026

Tarik strikes out the side! pic.twitter.com/giGi6H6Hgf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 28, 2026

Tarik Skubal gave everything he had to Detroit.



He openly discussed wanting to spend his entire career with the Tigers.



Then the front office traded him away.



There’s no reason for Tiger fans to do anything except cheer for him. pic.twitter.com/G2TIihpkno — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 28, 2026

Dodgers star Tarik Skubal got a message from his former Tigers teammates ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Detroit on Friday👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FQbBffZVEW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 28, 2026

Two Dodgers castoffs have found new homes with National League rivals with the last month of the season approaching👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/coW6gWY8EZ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 28, 2026

The value of 92 different Shohei Ohtani rookie cards has jumped nearly 300% since last August 📈



Track the rise of Ohtani's card value through his career and open your own pack of Ohtani cards ⤵️ https://t.co/T3ASpdgcV1 pic.twitter.com/ID42IrI4DX — ESPN (@espn) August 28, 2026

Austin Riley shares an awesome story about Freddie Freeman ❤️



Full episode: https://t.co/v2vSjE42Ew pic.twitter.com/WXkOG67xBa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 28, 2026

Shohei in the bullpen in Detroit 💪 pic.twitter.com/wogDUYJr9I — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) August 28, 2026

Shortstop Hyeseong Kim with a DIVING play for the first out of the 4th inning!#김혜성 pic.twitter.com/Tdn9Rv4kuF — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) August 29, 2026

Ferris takes no days off🔥



7.0 IP | 7 H | 1 R | 3 BB | 8 K pic.twitter.com/WswNaoFOAv — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 29, 2026

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