2 Dodgers Castoffs Latch On With National League Rivals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have used 29 different pitchers this season, excluding full-time position players. This is largely by design, as a way to protect high-leverage relievers from overuse and give injured starters ample time to recover.

The Dodgers have used 22 different position players, by contrast. Setting aside the expected vacancy created by Tommy Edman's recovery from offseason surgery, a lower number was hoped for — if not expected — by the Dodgers' front office.

The injuries to catcher Will Smith and Edman created roster openings. Two veterans, catcher Chuckie Robinson and infielder Santiago Espinal, got relatively long looks as injury fill-ins, but ultimately did not remain in the organization.

The Dodgers released Robinson from his minor league contract on Aug. 12 and signed veteran catcher Chadwick Tromp to take his place at Triple-A. Six days later, Robinson signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves (coincidentally, Tromp's old team).

Espinal has played for two different organizations since he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers in June. Most recently, he signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 20.

How are the two journeymen doing with their new organizations?

How is Chuckie Robinson Doing Since the Dodgers Released Him?

Robinson, 31, has played five games for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves' top farm team. He's gone 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and two strikeouts.

Robinson and Maverick Handley are the de facto "third catchers" for the Braves, who just swept the Dodgers.

There are worse places for a career backup catcher to be; the deadline for players to be eligible to participate in their team's postseason is Sept. 1. The Dodgers might have preferred the tandem of Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia to Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., but there's a narrow chance they will see Robinson again in October — this time, in a Braves uniform.

How is Santiago Espinal Doing Since He Was DFA'd by the Dodgers?

Espinal signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on July 2. In 11 games with Triple-A Round Rock, he slashed .262/.333/.310, then was released on July 28.

In his first three games after signing a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks, Espinal is 3-for-12 (.250) with a double. As it is with Robinson, the Dodgers might see Espinal again in 2026 — but only if the Diamondbacks reach the postseason.

Arizona is one game behind the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild-card berth.

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