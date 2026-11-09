Dodgers Acquire Former Mets, Phillies Infielder as GM Meetings Kick Off

From the first time Miguel Rojas said he planned to retire after the 2026 season, until the veteran infielder confirmed it after the National League Championship Series ended, the Los Angeles Dodgers had an obvious roster spot to fill.

Christian Cairo isn't a household name, but as a replacement for Rojas, the 25-year-old infielder looks like a good fit on paper.

The Dodgers claimed Cairo off waivers Monday, the first day of the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas. The Mets had designated Cairo for assignment seven days earlier.

The Dodgers claimed IF Christian Cairo from the New York Mets. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 9, 2026

Who is Chritian Cairo, Newest Dodgers Infielder?

Cairo, a fourth-round draft pick out of high school by the Cleveland Guardians in 2019, has yet to make his major league debut.

The Dodgers had a vacant 40-man roster spot for Cairo, who played only two games at the end of the International League season for the Mets' Triple-A Syracuse affiliate. He spent the majority of the season with the Philadelphia Phillies' top farm team until he was designated for assignment on Sept. 13 and claimed by the Mets two days later.

Overall, Cairo slashed .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A games. He also stole 25 bases in 37 attempts. Cairo saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, center field and left field in 2026, which suggests his best path to playing time in Los Angeles is in the utility role vacated by Rojas (and free agent Kiké Hernandez).

The Dodgers will typically tinker with the fringes of their 40-man roster throughout the offseason. Ordinarily, a player in Cairo's position would not be sizing up possible lockers in the Camelback Ranch clubhouse until it's time to report for spring training.

This year, however, a lockout is expected to go into place Dec. 1. That would effectively freeze major league roster movement until a new labor agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association is in place.

Cairo might be a placeholder for a more established big leaguer, but he could hold that place for weeks, if not months, depending on the duration of the work stoppage.

The 2027 spring training would be Cairo's sixth. This year, he appeared in 20 Grapefruit League games with the Phillies and slashed .194/.293/.278 with one home run and two stolen bases.

Although Cairo is not known for his bat, the Dodgers were undoubtedly impressed by his on-base ability. He walked more times (92) than he struck out (76) at Triple-A this season.

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